Presidents' Day laptop sales 2023: Today's best deals

Presidents' Day sales on laptops are now available at just about every retailer. You'll find the best Presidents Day laptop deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, Target, and Walmart. PC manufacturers like Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung are also running Presidents' Day sales on laptops.

Dell currently offers the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 for $999 (opens in new tab). It typically costs $1,099, so that's $100 in savings. It's one of the best laptop deals under $1,000 you can get right now. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB of storage.

If you have more room in your budget, you can get the Apple MacBook Pro M2 for $1,099 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy ($200 off). And if you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop, we recommend the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 which is now just $649 (opens in new tab) ($300 off) at Newegg.

So if you're long overdue for a laptop upgrade, you've come to the right place. We've sifted through today's Presidents' Day sales to help you find the best laptop for your needs and your budget.

See our favorite Presidents' Day sales below.

Presidents' Day laptop sales

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 516 GE: $649 $549 @Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Acer Chromebook 516 GE cloud gaming laptop. Powered by Intel's powerful 12th Gen processor, it's optimized for Nvidia GeForce Now's top tier gameplay. The Acer Chromebook 516 GE packs a gorgeous 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB or RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15: $849 $599 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the Dell Inspiron 15. It's one of the best laptops for college students and business pros. This machine packs 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360 2-in-1: $1,099 $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the versatile HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Evo platform 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of RAM. For storing important files, it houses a speedy 512GB SSD. The 360-degree hinge is versatile and lets you employ pen and touch inputs for sketching and taking notes.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy Laptop 17t: $1,299 $799 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $500 on the HP Envy 17 touchscreen laptop. In our HP Envy 17 review, we were impressed by its minimalist design, solid graphics performance and comfortable keyboard. This machine packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen 12th gen Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga AMD: $2,599 $849 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save 67% on the ThinkPad L13 Yoga 2-in-1- laptop via "THINKLEXCLUSIVE". If you're looking for a flexible, affordable business laptop that doesn't skimp on performance, the ThinkPad L13 Yoga doesn't disappoint. This notebook has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5875U 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon graphics and a massive 1TB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Touch: $1,009 $899 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $110 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13. The XPS 13 is our 4.5/5-star rated best laptop for its reliable, solid performance and premium design. This particular notebook packs a 13.4- inch (1920 x 1200) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i: $1,699 $999 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $670 (40%) on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i via coupon, "FEBDEAL". It packs a 14-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K display, 2.9-GHz Intel Evo Core i7-1195G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. Remarkably thin, light and capable, the IdeaPad Slim 9i is a solid value for the price. Thin, light and capable, the IdeaPad Slim 9i is a solid value for the price.

(opens in new tab) Acer Swift X Creator Laptop: $1,229 $1,129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Acer Swift X Creator Laptop. It offers solid specs and a sharp display wrapped up in a stylish chassis. This machine packs a 14-inch (2240 x 1400) display, 12th Gen Intel i7-1260P CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3050 GPU and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: $2,399 $1,199 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Lenovo's Presidents' Day sale knocks 50% off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 via coupon, "BYOTHINKP2023". One of the best business laptops around, it packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1250P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Plus: $1,399 $1,299 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Dell XPS 13 Plus. This laptop has a stunning 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, this machine supports Ubuntu 22.04 LTS for a more customized user experience.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: $2,399 $2,199 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $200 and get a free storage upgrade when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra at Samsung.com. This premium laptop packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU,16GB of RAM, Nvidia Geforce RTX 4050 GPU and 512GB 1TB of storage. Preorders ship to arrive by Feb. 24.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro M2 512GB: $1,49 9 $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the 512GB model M2 MacBook Pro. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID are also on board.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2 512GB: $1,499 $1,349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the 512GB M2 Apple MacBook Air. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Presidents Day gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Dell G16 RTX 3060 GPU: $1,399 $1.099 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Now $300 off, the Dell G16 is one of the more affordable gaming laptops out there. It packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 160Hz display and runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU coupled with 16GB RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics massive 1TB SSD affords you ample room for files.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RX 6700S: $ 1,649 $1,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $550 on the Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop. This beastly machine packs a 14-inch (2560 x 1600) 120hz display with 500 nits of brightness. Expect sharp, colorful, immersive viewing in any lighting environment. Rounding out its hardware specs are a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and an AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. This laptop supplies you with a massive 1TB SSD for fast file transfers and game storage.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G15: $1,699 $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop. In our Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review, we praise its great overall and gaming performance and excellent 10+ hour battery life. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it houses an AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU.