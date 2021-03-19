New iPad Pro launching next month — What we know so far (report)

Apple will unveil new iPad Pro models at an event next month, according to a recent Bloomberg report. The upcoming tablets will launch with a new chip that will supposedly be on par with the M1 CPU found in the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Moreover, the iPad Pro will feature a Thunderbolt port (not only a standard USB Type-C), improved cameras, and possibly a mini LED display.

The new iPad Pro models will come in the same 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants as the current editions, but as mentioned, the larger model could come with a mini LED panel, which would be more vivid and brighter than the current LED display. Keep in mind, however, that mini LED could be a stopgap until OLED arrives in 2021.

We expected Apple to launch new iPad Pro models with faster processors but the addition of Thunderbolt support is a significant one. For the uninitiated, Thunderbolt uses the same USB Type-C input but brings faster transfer speeds and the ability to connect to additional high-res monitors. It's the same port found on Apple's MacBook laptops.

Apple event now expected in April

Rumors originally pointed to an Apple event taking place on March 23, but that appears increasingly unlikely as the Cupertino giant has yet to send invites to the press.

Now some of the most trustworthy leakers are claiming the event will take place in April. Most notably, Jon Prosser explained in a Front Page Tech YouTube video that he feels Apple purposely misled people into thinking an event would take place in March. Whatever the case, the products rumored to be at the said event — AirTags, an iPad Pro and AirPods 3 — are now on track to debut in April.

What about the iPad and iPad mini?

The pricey iPad Pro isn't the only model set for a refresh in 2021. Apple will also reportedly release new iPad and iPad mini models by the end of the year.

Bloomberg says the new iPad mini will have a larger display, and according to the Japanese site Mac Otakara, Apple will increase the screen size from 7.9 inches to 8.4 inches.

As for the base iPad, that inexpensive model will supposedly be redesigned with a thinner and lighter chassis, possibly with trimmed down bezels.