Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 gets rare discount

Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is the best premium gamepad for PC and Xbox consoles. Rarely on sale, this top-rated game controller is now at a stellar price.

Currently, Amazon offers the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 for $110. Previously $130, that's $20 in savings and the lowest price we've seen this Xbox controller sell for at Amazon. This is one of the best gaming deals going on at the moment.

The Microsoft Store offers this same deal.

Save $20 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller at the Microsoft Store. This controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs.

Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is the ultimate pro level gamepad. Interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes along with custom profile settings let you tailor it to your unique gaming style.

Besides enhanced customization options, it has a built-in rechargeable battery and Bluetooth for easy pairing to your gaming laptop, iPhone or iPad for Apple Arcade games.

Although we didn't test it, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series review ratings average 4.6 out of 5-stars at Amazon. Happy customers love its solid feel, textured hand grips and fast charging.

The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 has a soft-touch finish, smooth-gilding metal analog sticks, and snappy buttons. At just 12 ounces, it feels solid and every bit as premium as it looks. It ships with a carrying case to protect the controller when it's not in use without obstructing the USB-C charging port.

With the dedicated Xbox Accessories app, you can fully remap every button, adjust the sensitivity of the sticks or triggers, and so much more. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Windows computers.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so we recommend you grab it while you still can.