Microsoft's exclusive Space Jam Edition Xbox Wireless Controller is the right amount of looney

Microsoft is celebrating all things Looney Tunes with three new Xbox Wireless Controllers inspired by the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James. And they look pretty swanky.



Now available on the Microsoft store and over on Amazon, Microsoft's special collaboration marks the revival of the now 25-year-old classic 90's flick starring Michael Jordan. One of the controllers even honors the original with the classic Looney Tunes orange rings.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Space Jam: A New Legacy: now available for $70 @ Amazon

Same Xbox wireless controller, three looney designs. The exclusive new controller celebrates the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy, offering three different models including the Tune Squad, Goon Squad, and Serververse — all available for $70. View Deal

As a collectible, these newly-designed controllers are neat, especially for fans of all things Space Jam (if you're a 90's kid — this writer suspects you are). Costing $70 apiece, much like the customized controllers gamers can make via Xbox Design Lab, fans can take their pick from the Tune Squad, Goon Squad, and Serververse designs.



The Tune Squad Xbox controller features bright blue and orange colors with Looney Tunes orange rings, while the Goon Squad is a more wacky purple and black controller with circuits running through the controller. The black and neon blue Serververse controller is clearly the most intricately designed, though.



If you're not a fan of the looney designs, the updated Design Lab now lets Xbox Series X and Series S owners get creative. Pulse Red, Electric Volt, and Shock Blue being just a few of the eighteen colors to choose from. Microsoft also added black-on-color ABXY and black-on-white menu and share button color options which may remind some of the original Xbox controllers.



Xbox controllers can be used with virtually everything, including Windows 10, Android, and iOS. Even if you don't own a next-gen Xbox console, Xbox Cloud Gaming gives you good reason to nab the Space Jam special edition controllers, if you're keen.