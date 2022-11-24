Best Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deals 2022

Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deals are available for early shoppers who want to beat the holiday rush. Known as the Oculus Quest 2 before rebranding, the Meta Quest 2 is one of the best VR gaming gadgets to buy.

This all-in-one gaming headset lets you enjoy VR games on your Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone. It features a (3664 x 1920) LCD display (1832 x 1920 per eye) with 90Hz fresh rate and 128GB of storage. Powering the headset is Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

In our Meta Quest 2 review , we loved its lightweight, comfortable fit and crisp graphics with little to no blur. It also won us over with its expanded social and sharing capabilities. We gave the Meta Quest 2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.



(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle: $469 $349 @ Meta (opens in new tab)

Save $120 with the Black Friday Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Special Edition bundle (valued at $469). This bundle includes: a Meta Quest 2 VR headset (128GB), Meta Quest 2 controllers, a Best Saber game and a Resident Evil 4 game. The 256GB Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Special Edition Bundle is priced at $429. This deal ends December 31.

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset: $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Meta Quest 2 is currently in stock at Amazon and several other retailers right now. The best VR headset for the price, the Quest 2 enhances everything we loved about the original Oculus Quest. I has a lightweight, comfortable fit, crisp graphics and expanded social and sharing features.