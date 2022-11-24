Best Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deals 2022

By Hilda Scott
published

The best Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deals so far

Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deals are available for early shoppers who want to beat the holiday rush. Known as the Oculus Quest 2 before rebranding, the Meta Quest 2 is one of the best VR gaming gadgets to buy. 

This all-in-one gaming headset lets you enjoy VR games on your Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone. It features a (3664 x 1920) LCD display (1832 x 1920 per eye) with 90Hz fresh rate and 128GB of storage. Powering the headset is Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. 

In our Meta Quest 2 review, we loved its lightweight, comfortable fit and crisp graphics with little to no blur. It also won us over with its expanded social and sharing capabilities. We gave the Meta Quest 2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

 
Black Friday 2022 is here and we’re seeing tons of epic deals on gaming gear. See our Black Friday gaming deals hub for more savings.  

Browse today's best Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deals below. 

Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle: $469 (opens in new tab)

Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle: $469 $349 @ Meta (opens in new tab)
Save $120 with the Black Friday Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Special Edition bundle (valued at $469). This bundle includes: a Meta Quest 2 VR headset (128GB), Meta Quest 2 controllers, a Best Saber game and a Resident Evil 4 game. The 256GB Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Special Edition Bundle is priced at $429. This deal ends December 31.

Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset: $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset: $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Meta Quest 2 is currently in stock at Amazon and several other retailers right now. The best VR headset for the price, the Quest 2 enhances everything we loved about the original Oculus Quest. I has a lightweight, comfortable fit, crisp graphics and expanded social and sharing features. 

Orzero Meta Quest 2 Head Strap: $28 (opens in new tab)

Orzero Meta Quest 2 Head Strap: $28 $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Prime members can save $4 on the Orzero Meta Quest 2. head strap for Black Friday. While it isn't a particularly steep sale, it's an affordable alternative if you need an inexpensive headband replacement for your Quest 2.

