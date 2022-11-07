M2 MacBook Air slashes $150 off original price in early Black Friday deal

Best Buy is feeling awfully generous, and as a result, the big-box retailer is offering the M2 MacBook Air for just $1,049 (opens in new tab). This is $150 off the original price. We have never seen the M2 MacBook Air any lower than this price!

This deal comes ahead of the big Black Friday laptop sale bonanza headed our way. Not everyone has the luxury to wait until after Thanksgiving to get a new laptop, so Best Buy is gifting early bird shoppers with a sweet discount before the impending shopping madness.

Note: Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25 and we expect to see tons of epic holiday sales on laptops. See our Black Friday laptop deals hub for the best savings this season.

(opens in new tab) M2 MacBook Air: $1,199 , $1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the latest M2 Apple MacBook Air at Best Buy. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It also packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display. As an alternative, you can get Apple's previous-gen M1 MacBook Air for only $899 (opens in new tab).

The 2022 MacBook Air, packed with Apple's custom M2 chip, brings new colors and performance enhancements to the brand's highly praised laptop. Boasting power, portability, and endurance, the MacBook Air M2 is one of the best laptops money can buy. The base model packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. And it's $150 off at Best Buy! (opens in new tab)

In our MacBook Air M2 review , we praised its elegant redesign, good performance and bright, colorful screen. Its battery lasted a whopping 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test, which is impressive. In our experience, a typical laptop lasts no longer than 9 or 10 hours. We gave the MacBook Air M2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

Weighing just 2.7 pounds and being only 0.4 inches thick, the MacBook Air fits easily into any medium-sized purse, messenger bag or backpack. It’s even lighter and thinner than rivals such as the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.6 inches) and HP Spectre x360 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.7 inches). Though the M2 MacBook Air is slightly heavier than the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon (2.4 pounds, 0.6 inches), it still wins the "I'm thinner!" crown.

Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Air M2 delivers a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, headset jack and a MagSafe charging port.

This deal won't stick around for long, so keep that in mind!