Lenovo Spring Deals: Save $655 on the 2023 ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 and more

The Lenovo Spring Deals event takes up to 70% off select ThinkPad, IdeaPad laptops as well as Legion gaming notebooks. Plus, apply coupon, "EXTRASALE" at checkout to take 15% off select regular priced Lenovo IdeaPad and Yoga 2-in-1 laptops.

During Lenovo's sitewide sale, you can get the 2023 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 for $1,969 via coupon, "NEWX12023". It normally costs $2,619, so that's $655 in savings. This is one of the best laptop deals of the season so far. The base model ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 boasts a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display with 400 nits of brightness, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this model, we gave the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 a perfect 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. We were floored by the laptop's slim, lightweight, durable design, class-leading keyboard and powerful performance. We expect the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 to be just as impressive given its latest 13th Gen Intel hardware and upgraded WUXGA display.

On the hunt for a 13th Gen Intel laptop under $750? Here's a deal you'll want to jump on. Right now, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i is down to $734 ($195 off). This laptop has a 16-inch 2.5K (1920 x 1200) 300 nits display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

These are just two standout laptop deals from Lenovo's Spring Deals event. See more of our favorite discounts below.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $2,619 $1,964 @ Lenovo

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i: $929 $734 @ Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2: $3,049 $969 @ Lenovo

Save 68% on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 via coupon, "THINKPADCLEARANCE23". This Windows 11 Pro-powered machine has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-1145G7 vPro 4-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i: $1,669 $1,019 @ Lenovo

Save $350 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i. This ultra-thin laptop pacls a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 400 nits touch screen, 2.9-GHz Intel Core i7-1195G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Remarkably thin, light and capable, the IdeaPad Slim 9i is a solid value for the price. Thin, light and capable, the IdeaPad Slim 9i is a solid value for the price. This deal ends April 9.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9: $3,319 $1,519 @ Lenovo

Save 54% on the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 via coupon "THINKSPRINGDEALW1". In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review, we rate it 5 out 5 stars for its slim, lightweight design, class-leading keyboard, great quad speakers and 15+ hour battery life. The base model packs a 14-inch (3840 x 2400) anti-glare display with a brightness of 400 nits, 3.0-GHz Intel Core i5-1185G7 4-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Legion 5 RTX 3070 Ti: $2,169 $1,529 @ Lenovo

Save $640 on the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 gaming laptop during Lenovo's Spring Deals event. This machine packs a 15.6 -inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with 300 nits of brightness for smooth, immersive gameplay. Inside there's a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles demanding graphics.