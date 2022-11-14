A premium Chromebook for cheap — get $130 off Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i in huge Black Friday deal

Right now, the ultra-versatile Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (opens in new tab) is down to its lowest-ever price of just $299 after a huge $130 price cut.

The Black Friday Chromebook deals are particularly impressive this year, but not even we were expecting one this good! This puts what has always been a premium Chromebook with a premium price down to an affordable cost.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: $429 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Black Friday deal knocks $130 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i. This convertible Chromebook comes with an Intel Core i3-1115G4, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 13.3-inch, 1080p touchscreen. This particular model comes in Abyss Blue.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a Chromebook that has plenty of flexibility. It can transform into a number of different modes, including tent mode and tablet mode, thanks to its 360-degree hinge.

This ChromeOS device comes equipped with an Intel Core i3-1115G4, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 13.3-inch, 1080p touchscreen. It's also quite compact, which means it can easily fit into your favorite travel bag while you're on the go.

So if you're looking for an inexpensive 2-in-1 laptop that won't break the bank, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a solid option.

