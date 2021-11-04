Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 returns to incredibly low price of $299

Amazon's early Black Friday sale includes some of the best Black Friday 2-in-1 laptop deals of the season. This week, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 returns to an incredibly low price.

Currently, Amazon offers the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 for just $299. Normally, it sells for $429, so you're saving $130. This is the lowest price we've seen for this convertible Chrome OS laptop.

In fact, it's among the best Black Friday-worthy Chromebook deals you can get right now.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 deal

Image Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5: was $429 now $299 Amazon

This Chromebook deal from Amazon takes $130 off the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 — its biggest discount ever. It has a 360-hinge design that lets you transform from laptop to tablet to viewing mode. In our Chromebook Flex 5 review, we loved its flexible 2-in-1 design, exceptional keyboard and webcam privacy shutter. The laptop in this deal is configured with a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display, 2.1-GHz Intel Core i3-10110U CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of flash storage. View Deal

Lenovo's Chromebook Flex 5 is one of the best convertible Chromebooks to buy. The laptop in this deal has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.1-GHz Intel Core i3-10110U dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

In our Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 review, we loved its flexible 2-in-1 design, touch screen with pen support and exceptional keyboard. We are also fans of its webcam privacy shutter. We gave the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

When it comes to performance, the Chromebook Flex is well suitable for multitasking. In one test, we launched 31 Google Chrome browser tabs with two streaming 1080p YouTube videos. Alongside these running tasks, we opened up Google Docs and the Chromebook never stuttered or slowed down.

With a weight of 2.97 pounds and measuring 2.2 x 8.3 x 0.7 inches, the Chromebook Flex 5 is on par with its competitors. It's slightly lighter than the HP Chromebook x360 12b (2.98 pounds) and Asus Chromebook Flip C434 (3.1 pounds).

For your connectivity needs, the Chromebook Flex 5 supplies you with two USB Type-C ports and a USB Type-A port. It also has a headset jack as well as a microSD card slot for easy file transfers and storage.

At $130 off, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is an incredible value. It's a solid choice if you're in the market for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop.

Black Friday is approaching and we expect to see fantastic deals on today’s most coveted gadgets. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.