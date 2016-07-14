Trending

How to Upload a Keynote Presentation to YouTube

By News 

After you've finished perfecting your Keynote presentation and delivered it to wild applause, you don't need to relegate it to your hard drive for the rest of eternity: it can live forever on YouTube. 

Here's how to post a Keynote presentation to YouTube:

1. Click Share.

2. Select Send a Copy.

3. Click YouTube.

5. Sign into Google.

6. Click Allow.

7. Click Send. Name your presentation if you'd like. Click the box next to Make this movie personal to set the YouTube video to private.

8. Click Visit.

Your Keynote presentation is on YouTube.

Henry T. Casey

After graduating from Bard College a B.A. in Literature, Henry T. Casey worked in publishing and product development at Rizzoli and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, respectively. Henry joined Tom's Guide and LAPTOP having written for The Content Strategist, Tech Radar and Patek Philippe International Magazine. He divides his free time between going to live concerts, listening to too many podcasts, and mastering his cold brew coffee process. Content rules everything around him.