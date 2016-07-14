How to Upload a Keynote Presentation to YouTube

After you've finished perfecting your Keynote presentation and delivered it to wild applause, you don't need to relegate it to your hard drive for the rest of eternity: it can live forever on YouTube.

Here's how to post a Keynote presentation to YouTube:

1. Click Share.

2. Select Send a Copy.

3. Click YouTube.

5. Sign into Google.

6. Click Allow.

7. Click Send. Name your presentation if you'd like. Click the box next to Make this movie personal to set the YouTube video to private.

8. Click Visit.

Your Keynote presentation is on YouTube.