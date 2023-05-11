Save up to $100 on Galaxy Tab S8 in time for Mother's Day

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets are portable, versatile, and premium. If you're still shopping for mom, don't miss today's last minute Mother's Day gift savings on our favorite Android slates.

Amazon currently offers the excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for $619 (opens in new tab). It normally retails for $699, so that's $80 is savings. It's also $10 cheaper than Samsung's current direct price (opens in new tab) and one of the best tablet deals of the season. Prime members get free fast, free one day delivery so it will arrive by Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14.

If you don't have Prime, sign up for a 30-day free trial at checkout. You may cancel or pause your Prime membership at any time, so there's no risk.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 is a formidable productivity tablet with detachable keyboard (sold separately) and Samsung DeX support. Since it provides the best worlds, it's a great solution if you're torn between buying a laptop or tablet.

The Galaxy Tab S8 packs an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS TFT 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the tablet is a massive 8,000mAH battery which lasts for nearly 13 hours on a full charge.

In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 review, we loved its bright, vivid display, magical S Pen and solid performance. We also loved its excellent cameras and nearly 13 hour battery life. We gave the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

If you want a big screen tablet, Amazon offers the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus for $748 (opens in new tab) ($151 off). This bumps you up to 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Super AMOLED and bigger 10,090mAH. Or, swing over the Best Buy for the massive 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for $999 (opens in new tab) ($100 off). It affords you a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display and 11,200mAh battery.

Overall, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 series offers a host of upgrades over the Galaxy Tab S7. It also ships with an S Pen which opens up a whole new world of nifty features for taking notes, sketching and drawing.

If you're looking for an iPad alternative for mom or yourself, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series won't disappoint.

Galaxy Tab S8 deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $699 $619 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the Galaxy Tab S8 at Amazon. It features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS LCD display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage and massive 8,000mAH battery.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: $899 $748 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $151 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus. It boasts a 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Super AMOLED display up to 120Hz. The tablet's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU with 8GB of RAM ensures snappy performance and seamless multitasking. With 128GB of microSD-expandable storage on board, you'll have ample room for apps and important files. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a massive 10,090mAH battery with fast charging support.