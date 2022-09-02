Best Labor Day sales 2022: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Labor Day weekend sales start now with massive end of summer discounts on electronics. If you're upgrading your gadgets for the fall, you'll want to take advantage of today's Labor Day deals.

Students and parents typically shop Labor Day deals for back to school deals on laptops, tablets, and PC accessories. Whether you're getting ready for the new semester or just want a price break on your next investment — now is one of the best times of the year to save big.

Here are the best Labor Day sales going on right now at several retailers.

Labor Day sales 2022

Amazon

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15 w/ RTX 3050 GPU: $979 $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $280 off, this 2022 model HP Victus 15 RTX 3050 gaming laptop is at its cheapest. This machine packs a 15-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) MSI Optix G32CQ4 Curved Gaming Monitor: $359 $259 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the MSI G32CQ4 Optix Curved Gaming Monitor. It has a 1500R curvature 32-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) panel for immersive, realistic viewing. And with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, this monitor delivers nothing less than smooth, distortion-free gameplay.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8: $89 $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on the Fire HD 8 tablet at Amazon. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD 8 features a gorgeously vivid display, a beefy 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, support for all your favorite streaming apps and all-day battery life. Grab it now for its best price yet.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $70 on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. They feature Apple's H1 chip, Adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. Best Buy (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

(opens in new tab) JBL Live 650BTNC: $199 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on JBL Live 650BTNC wireless headphones at Amazon. They have an over-ear design, 40mm drivers and JBL signature sound. With noise-cancelling tech, voice assistant support, and up to 20 hours of battery life, you can count on the JBL Live 650BTNC for convenient, distraction-free listening.

Best Buy

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 MacBook Pro:up to $400 off @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is currently knocking up to $400 off select MacBook Pro notebooks— prices start at $949 for the base model. Although it's been replaced by the 2022 M2 MacBook Pro, the previous-gen M1 MacBook Pro is still one of the best laptops to buy. The base model packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and a 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $279 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the 10.2-inch Apple iPad — its biggest discount yet. Apple's 9th generation iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds $199 $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds. They offer signature sound, superb noise-cancelling and useful features for the price.

(opens in new tab) Best Buy TV Deals: from $279 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is known for its Labor Day deals on TVs. Now is one of the best time of the year to buy a new television. Save on today's best smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and more.

(opens in new tab) HP 11-inch Tablet: $499 $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on the HP 11-inch tablet. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S mode, it's a budget-friendly option if you're looking for a Surface-like device. It features an 11-inch (2160 x 1440) touchscreen, Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and Intel UHD graphics. For safe-keeping your important files, it houses a 128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. One of the hightlights of this tablet — the HP True Vision 13MP rotatable camera takes stunning, high-resolution photos from any angle.

Walmart

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $469 $399 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the Editor's Choice Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 — our favorite convertible Chrome device. This model packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 8-core CPU and 4GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 256GB of eMMC storage.

(opens in new tab) Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook: $569 $299 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart is currently slashing $250 off the 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display and runs on a 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 4-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics and a 512GB SSD round out its specs list. The Gateway Ultra Slim is a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for a cheaply priced laptop with decent specs.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop: $1,029 $749 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $280 on the Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop at Walmart for Labor Day. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-10500H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator XB273 Gaming Monitor: $399 $299 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Acer Predator XB273 Gaming Monitor. This 27-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS panel with 400 nits of brightness has a 280Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Port-wise, it supplies you with an HDMI 2.0, Display Port 1.2, and a headphone jack. Nvidia G-SYNC compatible, this monitor elevates gameplay to the next level of smooth.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $529 $449 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE at Walmart for Labor Day. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review (opens in new tab), we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Dell

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 (9305): $949 $699 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the 11th Gen Intel-charged Dell XPS 13 laptop (9305). Dell's Labor Day Event includes clearance deals on previous-gen laptops. This model Dell XPS 13 packs a 13-inch 1080p display, 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB solid state drive.

(opens in new tab) Dell S2721HS 27-inch Monitor: $349 $199 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Dell 27-inch Monitor S2721HS. This 27-inch display has a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, 4ms response time, and 75Hz refresh rate. Connectivity-wise, it equips you with an HDMI port and Display Port 1.2. Its chic and modern design complements any workspace.

(opens in new tab) Dell 14-inch Portable Monitor C1422H : $399 $299 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Dell Portable Monitor for a second screen experience. This 14-inch 1080p 60Hz display connects to your laptop via USB abd supplies you with 2 x USB Type-C ports. At just 1.3 pounds, it easily fits into your bag or backpack. It's the perfect companion for your Dell XPS or Dell Insprion laptop.

(opens in new tab) Dell EcoSpruce 15.6-inch Laptop Backpack: $69 $44 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $25 on the Dell EcoSpruce 15.6-inch Laptop Carrying Backpack. This eco-friendly bag combines sophisticated style with ample organization. It's made of 100% recycled PET polyester, PVC-free material and nickel-free hardware. Its sturdy water-resistant base offers extra protection and to keep your laptop upright when you sit it down. when you use this Dell EcoSpruce laptop carrying backpack. The ample interior holds laptops up to 15.6 inches.

Microsoft

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop Studio: from $1,399 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save up to $500 on the Surface Laptop Studio at the Microsoft Store. Built with creative pros in mind, it features a flexible hinge that convert it into a digital drawing board. Prices start at $1,399 for the base model which has a 14.4-inch (2400 x 1600) 120Hz display, 3.1-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop's speedy 256GB SSD allows for fast file transfers and ample storage.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8 w/ Keyboard: from $849 @ Microsoff Store (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the Surface Pro 8 with keyboard bundle at the Microsoft Store. Prices start from $849. Our favorite 2-in-1 tablet, it scored a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars with us for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam. The base model packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1145G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage.

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro X SQ2: $999 $899 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on the SQ2-powered Surface Pro X. It packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ2 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This is one of the best Microsoft Store back to school deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Surface Headphones 2: $249 $199 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Now $50 off, the Surface Headphones 2 noise cancelling ear cans promote distraction-free studying. The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 comes with active noise cancellation (up to 30 dB), quick charging, up to 18.5 hours of music listening. Inputs include USB Type-C input and 3.5mm audio.