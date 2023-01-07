Kindle Scribe sees first drop — save up to $60 on Amazon's note taking eReader

Amazon's Kindle Scribe is the retail mammoth's best eReader yet. Over a month past the Kindle Scribe's release date, Amazon's new reading tablet is now seeing a price drop. If one of your new year resolutions is to read more, here's a deal you might like.

Currently, Amazon offers its Kindle Scribe eReader for $295 (opens in new tab). It ships with a basic pen and 4 free months of Kindle Unlimited. Normally it costs $339, so that's $45 in savings. This marks the Kindle Scribe's lowest price ever in one of the best tablet deals of January so far.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: $339 $295 @ Amazon

Save $45 on the Amazon Kindle Scribe. This e-reader packs a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light and 16GB of storage. It ships with its own magnetic stylus pen for easy storage.

Amazon's Kindle Scribe is one of the best e-ink tablets around. It's also a cheaper alternative to the $399 Lenovo Smart Paper. Especially at this deal price.

The Kindle Scribe features a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage, and magnetic stylus pen. Amazon offers the 32GB Kindle Scribe for $335 (opens in new tab) ($55 off). For $24 more, you can get the maximum capacity 64GB Kindle Scribe for $359 (opens in new tab) ($60 off).

Although we didn't test it, Kindle Scribe review ratings average 4 out of 5-stars at Amazon. Happy bookworms like the eReader's writing support, reading experience and slim, lightweight, design that's comfortable to hold. The Kindle Scribe's ambient light sensor and digital sticky notes functions to annotate books were also a hit with users.

The included four months of free Kindle Unlimited puts more than 3 million eBooks at your fingertips. Additionally, you get to peruse a library of over a million nonfiction titles and audiobooks — well into the thousands.

Now up to $60 off, the Kindle Scribe is more affordable than ever. It's a worthy Kindle Paperwhite upgrade if you want an eReader that you can write on.