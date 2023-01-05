Lenovo Tab Extreme announced with Smart Paper ink tablet in tow

Among Thursday's big CES 2023 announcements, PC maker Lenovo unveiled its next generation of tablets. The Lenovo Tab Extreme and Lenovo Smart Paper ink tablet join the brand's portfolio of mobile devices later this year. Pricing for the Lenovo Tab Extreme starts from $1,199 whereas the Lenovo Smart Paper is priced at $399 to start.

Lenovo's Tab Extreme is its biggest and most powerful tablet yet. Its impressive specs and flexibility aspire to raise the bar for today's premium tablets. It boasts a 14.5 inch 3K OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 8-core processor and eight JBL 4-channel speakers.

(Image credit: Lenovo Tab Extreme)

The Lenovo Tab Extreme's dual-hinge keyboard case (sold separately) lets you mount and tilt it to set your ideal viewing angle. The main hinge conveniently stores the included Lenovo Precision Pen 3 when closed.

Powered by Google's latest snappy Android 13 operating system, the Lenovo Tab Extreme is great for multitasking. Split screen functionality supports up to four apps simultaneously. And when you really need to get things done, you can launch up to 10 apps as floating windows.

(Image credit: Lenovo )

The Lenovo Tab Extreme can connect to your laptop via the DP-in USB Type-C port when you want to use it as a sketchpad. It also doubles as a control panel with a monitor via the DP-out USB Type-C port. Or, use the Lenovo Freestyle app to link the Lenovo Tab Extreme with your Lenovo Windows PC to share files across devices and mirror or extend your screen.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Lenovo's first digital notepad, the Lenovo Smart Paper ink tablet takes note-taking to a whole new level. If you prefer the familiar feel of writing by hand instead of typing, the Lenovo Smart Paper might pique your interest.

Slim and lightweight, it has a 10.3 inch matte E-ink touch display, 4GB of RAM and enough built-in storage to hold over 50,000 note pages. The included Lenovo Smart Paper Pen delivers nothing short of a smooth, pen-on-paper writing experience. This dedicated stylus has a felt tip, 23-millisecond latency, 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and tilt detection.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Choose from nine different pen settings like ballpoint, pencil (wooden and mechanical), marker, and calligraphy. What's better, the stylus never needs charging so you can write, draw, sketch, shade, and illustrate with precision to your heart's content. Beyond taking notes, the tablet doubles as a digital voice recorder so you can record meetings or class lectures while you write.

Both the Lenovo Tab Extreme and Lenovo Smart Paper are expected to be available later this year.