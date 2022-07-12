Killer Prime Day deal! Galaxy Tab S7+ for $499

Prime Day 2022 is offering epic discounts on today's best mobile tech. Right now, you can snag our favorite Android tablet for a worthy price.

Currently, Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ for $499 (opens in new tab). Normally, this tablet would set you back $849, so that's $350 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen it fall to and among this week's Prime Day tablet deals.

Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is one of the best tablets to buy.

The Galaxy Tab S7+ in this deal packs a 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) TFT display, snappy Snapdragon 865+ octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Samsung bundles it with a nifty S Pen stylus which lets you just jot down notes, extract text, capture images, and more. The upgraded S Pen is more responsive and accurate than the previous-gen stylus. Plus, its thicker design makes it comfortable to hold.

In our Galaxy Tab S7 Plus review, we loved its gorgeous display and awesome quad-speakers. We were also impressed by its enhanced S Pen functions and gave the Galaxy Tab S7+ a rating of 4 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

At $350 off, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is a solid choice if you're looking for a capable iPad Pro alternative.