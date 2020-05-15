iPad sale drops price to just $249

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is back on sale, so if you plan on buying a tablet, check this out. Right now, you can save up to $100 on the latest version of Apple's least-expensive tablet.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the 32GB Apple 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $249.99. Traditionally, this iPad retails for $329.99, so that's $80 off its normal price.

It's the second-lowest price we've seen for this iPad and one of the best iPad deals we've seen this season.

If you need more storage, Best Buy also has the 128GB model Apple 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $329 ($100 off), which is an all time low price.

Apple iPad 10.2" 2019 (32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

This 7th-generation iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life and keyboard support. The base model offers 32GB of data storage and is currently $80 off at Best Buy.

Apple iPad 10.2" 2019 (128GB): was $429 now $329 @ Best Buy

This 7th Gen iPad packs a 128GB storage capacity which is ample room to store apps and photos. At $100 off, it's back to its all-time low price and one of the best iPad deals we've seen this spring.

The Apple iPad is one of the best tablets of 2020 – and for good reason.

It boasts a bright and colorfully 10.2-inch Retina display, a fast A10 Fusion chip, 32GB of storage, and Touch ID. With Apple Pencil and Apple Smart keyboard support, the iPad can convert into a sketchpad or a laptop.

In our Apple iPad review, we liked its bright display, 12-hour long battery life, and keyboard support. Apple's A10 Fusion chip provides ample power for day-to-day productivity and gaming.

In real-world tests, the iPad demonstrated acceptable speed while moving among a half dozen Safari tabs (including this review as a Google Doc), a 1080p YouTube video, and the Twitter app.

Now $80 off, the 32GB 10.2-inch iPad is a solid pick for anyone looking for a tablet under $300. Apple deals tend to sell out fast, so don't hesitate to lock in this deal price.