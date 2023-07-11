I own an LG OLED TV — and this $403 off Prime Day deal can’t be beat

Prime Day 2023 is in full swing and if you're looking for a TV, we bring good news. Amazon's big sale offers a great chance to get the LG C2 42-inch OLED TV for $796. It normally costs $1199, so that's $403 in savings. It's one of the lowest prices we've seen for this best-selling LG TV and on the best Prime Day TV deals you can get.

While LG recently launched its C3 model, which is the latest version of this critically acclaimed OLED TV line, it is only marginally better. It's also significantly more expensive than the 42-inch LG C3 — on sale for $1,196.99 ($200 off) at Best Buy. This means you won't want to miss the LG C2 at this unique period where it's still in stock and far cheaper than the newer model. This makes it one of the best Prime Day deals you can get.

42" LG C2 4K OLED TV: $1,199 $796 @ Amazon

The 42-inch LG C2 OLED 4K TV is a top contender for one of the best TVs in the market, featuring gorgeous levels of color depth alongside crisp 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also has built-in optimization features for gaming, like Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync premium that make it an ideal TV for both movie watchers and gamers.

The LG C2 isn't just a new TV to splurge on, as it is widely considered to be one of the best high-end TVs in the market. OLED technology ensures that every hue turns into an absorbing, inky pool of color, with black tones in particular reaching mind blowing degrees of depth. And now, the C2 42-inch model, which launched last year, is at a stellar price.

My obsession with OLED began in 2021 when I played Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on my brother's OLED TV. When I returned to my standard LED TV to continue the playthrough, I was shocked by its flat and shallow color depth. I knew from then on that I was spoiled, so I purchased the LG C1 OLED TV and haven't looked back since.

Purchasing an OLED TV has turned every game, movie and show into a deeply immersive event. And at this point I would rather watch a movie on my TV at home than go out to the theatre. Considering the C2 is even newer than my model, it certainly offers some improvements, but it's important to keep in mind it's not the newest model.

The LG OLED C3 launched this year, but its marginal improvement is certainly not worth the massive price difference, meaning the C2 is absolutely the right choice considering its lower cost. It's also worth keeping in mind that this deal is for the 42-inch model, and you might prefer something larger. Thankfully, the 48-inch is $896.99 and the 55-inch is $1,096.99, which means you're getting a great deal regardless of which you pick.

OLED TVs aren't perfect, however. They're often less bright than QLED or LED TVs, and they also experience stuttering issues. This means that during panning shots in films especially, it will stutter, as if the screen is lagging. These issues are worth keeping in mind if you'd like to invest into OLED technology, but it is absolutely worth it.

