Holy cow! Save $1,291 off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 in this lavish laptop deal

Amazon isn't the only one dishing out deep discounts for Prime Day 2023, and Lenovo is pulling out all the stops for their Black Friday in July sale.

Right now, you can pick up the 14-inch Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 on sale for $1,937 on the company's website, which'll save you $1,291 off the original price. Good gravy! Thanks to a speedy 13th Gen Core i7 CPU and zippy Intel Iris Xe graphics under the hood, it's one of the best laptops deals we've seen of late.

Not quite what you're looking for? We'll be rounding up the best Prime Day laptop deals all week!



Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $3,229 $1,937 Lenovo

Now $1,291 off, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is a perfectly portable (and plenty powerful) business laptop. For the price, you'll get a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Yowsers!

If you're on the prowl for a powerful laptop that's portable enough to toss in your backpack, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 might be among the best business laptops you'll find on the market today, and it's 40% off right now. The laptop in this deal is configured with a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400 nit anti-glare touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro CPU, 32GB of RAM, Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 review, the laptop earned a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars. We were impressed by its sleek, lightweight design, bright, vivid display and incredible keyboard. We also loved the surprisingly strong speakers and solid 12th Gen Intel performance, and we expect even better benchmark scores from the 13th Gen version of this CPU.

Like all ThinkPad laptops, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen is rugged built to military specs. This means it can withstand daily wear and tear of heavy use. For a 14-inch laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 has plenty of ports and slots, too. You can count on 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 x HDMI port, Nano SIM slot, and headphone/mic combo.

