Here are the 71 best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals still available

Many of the best Amazon Prime Day deals are still available this week. So if you sat on the sidelines of the online retailer's big sale, there are tons of after Prime Day discounts to be had. Beyond Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart offer epic sitewide and in-store summer sales this month.

So if you're looking for the best deals after Prime Day deals, you have plenty of options. See our hand-picked recommended Prime Day deals still available below.

Best Prime Day deals 2023

Top deals

Amazon devices

Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle: $355 $329 @ Amazon

Save $26 on the Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle. This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet, keyboard case, and stylus pen. This productivity tablet packs an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and has a rated battery life of 14-hours. This particular tablet has no lockscreen ads.

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Gen: $89 $49 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the Echo Show 5 smart display. This 3rd generation release for 2023 improves upon its predecessor with double the bass and clearer sound. The Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch screen and a 2MP camera with 3 microphone arrays. It's great for video calling, streaming movies, TV shows, news, music, and podcasts.

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K TV: $399 $349 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 75-inch Amazon Fire Omni Series 4K TV. Experience vivid color and sharpness thanks to a 2160-pixel resolution panel, HDR 10, and Dolby Digital Plus. You can control the TV using Alexa voice commands to watch your favorite content on Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu. This model does not support Dolby Vision. If you don't mind spending more, you can get the 65-inch Fire TV Omni Series with Dolby Vision for $559 ($200 off) with Prime.

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K QLED TV: $1,099 $899 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K QLED TV. Experience vivid color and sharpness thanks to a 2160-pixel resolution panel, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision IQ. You can control the TV hands-free using Alexa voice commands to navigate your screen and launch favorite content on Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu.

Laptops

HP Envy x360: $1,119 $1,019 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the HP Envy x360 with this awesome 2-in-1 laptop deal. This laptop packs a 15-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display, an Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

Acer Aspire 5 15.6" Laptop: $379 $299 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the Acer Aspire 5, one of the best budget laptops around. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 128GB NVMe SSD. Powered by Windows Home 11 in S mode, it's streamlined for speed and security which makes if great for students.

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy for $749

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,799 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro. Apple's latest pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2 (512GB): $1,499 $1,399 Amazon

Save $100 on the 512GB 15-inch MacBook Air M2 at Amazon. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars praising its ultra-slim chassis, beautiful Liquid Retina display and solid performance. This laptop packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. For comfortable typing and secure logins, it's outfitted with a Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 M2: $2,499 $2,229 @ Amazon

Save $270 on the 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro. This pro-grade notebook packs a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512 SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro: $1,449 $1,249 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro. This machine packs a packs a 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB of SSD storage. You may also get it from Samsung for the same price.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $999 $883 @ Amazon

Save $116 on the Surface Laptop 5 — Microsoft latest flagship laptop. The fully loaded Surface Laptop 5 has a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Rounding out its hardware specs is a 512GB solid state drive.

Gaming laptops

Razer Blade 14 RTX 3070 Ti: $2,599 $1,999 @ Amazon

Save $600 on the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop, and you can expect a lot of heat under the hood. This packs a 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display with FreeSync Premium powering the laptop is an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU for graphics handling. For storing important files, it's outfitted with a speedy 1TB SSD.

MSI Stealth 15 RTX 4060: $1,599 $1,449 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the MSI Stealth and snag it for its lowest price ever. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Alongside the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, it has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.

HP Omen Transcend 16 RTX 4070: $2,049 $1,849 @ Amazon

Save $200 with this 2023 HP Omen Transcend 16 and free HyperX Cloud II Core wireless gaming headset bundle. The laptop in this deal packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, 13th gen Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

Tablets

Apple iPad 9th Gen: $329 $249 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet via Amazon's on-page clickable coupon. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad 10: $449 $399 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5 via Amazon's on page coupon. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $529 $429 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Asus ROG Flow Z13: $1,299 $879 @ Amazon

Now $420 off, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming laptop tablet is at its lowest price yet. It features a 13.4-inch (1920x1200) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD. Plus it ships with a free bundle detachable RGB keyboard.

Microsoft Surface Go 3: $549 $389 @ Amazon

Save $160 on the Microsoft Surface Go 3 from top-rated Amazon seller Beach Camera. It's a peppy 2 in 1 tablet that comes with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of Storage and uses Intel Integrated graphics. The 10.5-inch tablet also comes with a keyboard and has a FHD (1080p) webcam.

Monitors

Dell 34-inch 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor: $499 $346 @ Amazon

Save $153 on the Dell S3422DWG 34-inch gaming monitor. This massive (3440 x 1440) 144Hz panel and 1ms MPRT/2ms (Gray-to-Gray) response time. Faster reaction times gives you an edge over the competition.

HP 27h 1080p Monitor: $229 $159 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the HP 27h 27-inch FHD monitor. It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel 75Hz IPS panel, built-in dual 2W speakers and AMD FreeSync. This means you can count on smooth, fluid graphics in clear detail whether you're streaming content of gaming.

Alienware 38" WQHD+ Curved Monitor: $1,349 $899 @ Amazon

Save $450 on the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) wit G-Sync. In our Alienware 38 AW3821DW review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its bright, vivid ultra-wide 4K panel, high refresh rate and fast response time. It features a huge 37.5-inch WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) 144Hz Nano IPS panel with 2300R curvature, 1ms response, 450 nits of brightness and DisplayHDR 600 support. You may also get it directly from Dell for the same price via Dell's price match guarantee.

Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED G8 34" Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,499 $999 @ Amazon

Save $500 on the Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED. It boasts a 34-inch (3,440 x 1,400) QD-OLED 1800R curvature panel with 175 refresh rate and ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. What’s more, Samsung’s Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you conveniently monitor connected home devices.

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $149 @ Amazon

Save $20 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods at Amazon. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Sennheiser HD 450BT: $199 $99 @ Amazon

Save $100 on Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth wireless headphones. They feature 30 hours of battery life, USB-C fast charging, Active noise canceling and work with your phones virtual assistant.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless: $349 $159 @ Amazon

Save 54% on the Beats Studio 3. These over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing and up to 22 hours of playback. Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal so you can experience the deep soundstage.

Beats Studio Buds Plus: $169 $149 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Beats Studio Buds Plus for Prime Day. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. Price check: $149 at Best Buy Cheaper alternative: Beats Studio Buds for $89

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $89 @ Amazon

Now $60 off, the Beats Studio Buds are at their lowest price ever at Amazon. These true wireless earbuds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

Beats Fit Pro: $199 $179 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Beats Fit Pro. Listen to music, talk on the phone, use Siri, and more with your Beats Fit Pro. These noise cancelling earbuds provide up to six hours of battery life and an additional 18 hours with the charging case. Powered by the same Apple H1 chip found on AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro instantly pairs with Apple devices and supports Automatic Switching between devices. You can also share your music with another pair of Beats or AirPods. B&H has them for the same price.

Smartwatches

Google Pixel Watch: $349 $269 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the Google Pixel Watch — the best smartwatch for Android users. It features a sleek, comfortable design and offers 20 interchangeable band options. Freebies include 6 months of Fitbit Premium.

Fitbit Versa 4: $199 $169 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Fitbit Versa 4 and nab for its lowest price ever. Track your workouts and listen to Google Play music at the same time. Plus, it's among the few smartwatches to include blood oxygen monitoring to really stay on top of your health. Not to be outdone, Walmart mirrors this deal.

Fitbit Sense 2: $299 $229 @ Amazon

Saver $70 on the FitBit Sense 2. The FitBit Sense 2 is a popular smartwatch that features tools that help you manage stress and sleep. It can also monitor your heart rate. Other perks include mindfulness content, atrial fibrillation assessment, menstrual health tracking, workout intensity maps, and more.

Fitbit Charge 5: $149 $119 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Fitbit Charge 5. There's never been a better time to get your hands on this handy fitness tracker. Receive text notifications with ease and track your heart rate and sleep cycles to always keep your health in mind.

Fitbit Luxe: $129 $99 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Fitbit Luxe Fitness & Wellness Tracker. It features 24/7 heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, sleep tracking and daily in-app stress management. Plus, it includes 6 free months of Fitbit Premium (valued at $59.94) for new and returning members. Best Buy has it for the same price.

Fitbit Inspire 3: $129 $79 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Fitbit Inspire 3. Record your workouts and heartrate and then easily access the data from the convenient Fitbit app. Plus, a battery life of up to 10 days leaves less time worrying about charging your device and more time just living life. This is a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for a more affordable fitness tracker.

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399 $329 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet.

Apple Watch Ultra: $799 $779 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Apple Watch Ultra GPS/Cellular smartwatch. It features a rugged, titanium case with up to 36 hours on a single charge. Designed for the great outdoors, it features a Wayfinder display with a compass in the dial and Waypoint marking. It can be customized for mountain or trail and with night mode, allows for easy visibility in the dark.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $449 $379 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Samsung's most advanced smartwatch to date, it has everything you need to crush your wellness goals and express your unique style. It features auto workout tracking, body composition data, advanced sleep coaching, enhanced GPS and improved battery life.

Garmin Instinct Solar 45mm: $249 $174 @ Amazon

Save $75 on the Garmin Instinct Solar with Prime. It has Solar charging capabilities, wellness and energy monitoring, smart features, custom power managing settings, water resistance, GPS capabilities, and meets the U.S. Military Standard 810 for resistances in shock, water and thermal.

Phones

Google Pixel 7a: $499 $449 @ Amazon

Now $50 off, the Google Pixel 7a was already an absolute steal at launch, solidifying itself as the ultimate consumer-friendly choice for those seeking to balance cost and performance. Not only did we give this phone a perfect 5/5 score, but Laptop Mag truly believes it is the best phone for most people.

OnePlus 10T 5G Unlocked: $749 $529 @ Amazon

Save $220 on the 256GB model OnePlus 10T unlocked smartphone at Amazon. It packs a 6.7-inch (1080 x 2412) 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. This factory unlocked 5G phone works with just about all U.S. wireless carriers including: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Visible, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Google Fi, and Cricket.

Sony Xperia 1 IV Unlocked: $1,598 $1,398 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the Sony Xperia 1 IV. It packs a 6.5-inch 4K (1644 x 3840) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8-core processor, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We liked this phone for solid battery life, gorgeous 21:9 display, powerful processor and strong cameras.

Gaming

One Piece Odyssey PS5: $59 $39 @ Amazon

Save 50% on One Piece Odyssey for PS5. Now at its lowest price yet, this top-rated RPG game is worth considering if you're looking for a new adventure. It features new character and monster designs produced by One Piece author, Eiichiro Oda. The game's beautiful music is composed by Motoi Sakuraba, renown for his work on video games like Dark Souls and Tales.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: $69 $57 @ Amazon

Save $12 on the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom from top rated seller WeSellGames via Amazon. This Nintendo Switch exclusive game is the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild". Shape your destiny as you explore the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the skies above.

Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset: $69 $36 @ Amazon

Save $33 on the Logitech G335 Gaming Headset and get a whole lot of audio bang for your buck. The lightweight suspension headband and soft memory foam earpads will keep you comfy for hours, no matter your gaming console. The 40mm neodymium drivers also deliver crisp, clear, balanced sound, regardless of where your gaming adventures take you.

Razer Quick Charging Stand for PS5 Controllers: $39 $29 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the USB-powered Razer Quick Charging Stand for PS5 DualSense wireless controllers. It features a magnetic contact system that keeps your controller secure for interrupted charging. With a charge time of 3 hours, it's the fastest way to power up and stay ready for gameplay.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Remix SE): $84 $71 @ Amazon

Save $13 on the Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special Edition with Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable (valued at $25). Built with sustainability in mind, it's forged from recovered plastics with one-third of it made from regrind and reclaimed material. This Xbox controller features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Windows 10/11 PCs, Xbox consoles, tablets, iOS and Android via Bluetooth.

Razer Gaming Headsets from $29 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently slashing prices on Razer gaming headsets with microphones. Save on Razer Kraken V3, BlackShark V2, Barracuda X and more. Choose from a range of wireless and wired style headsets for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Wireless Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch consoles and mobile devices.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset: $149 $118 @ Amazon

Save $31 on the excellent HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset. In our HyperX Cloud II Wireless review, we praise its superb comfort, sturdy design and audio with effective surround sound. We were so impressed that we gave the HyperX Cloud II Wireless an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice award. It works with PC and PS4|PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core: $79 $59 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core. This wireless gaming headset features a lightweight design with soft, breathable ear cushions and an adjustable steel slider headband for a comfy, custom fit. With 40mm drivers, enhanced bass, and a noise-canceling mic, the Cloud Stinger Core lets you immerse yourself in gameplay and enjoy crystal clear in-game chat. It works with PS4|PS5 and PC and provides up to 17 hours of battery life on a full charge.

HyperX Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset: $99 $79 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the HyperX Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset. With its sleek aluminum frame, memory foam ear cups, and 7.1 Surround Sound, the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset is one of the best gaming headsets you can get. The HyperX Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset work with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

HyperX QuadCast S Mic: $159 $139 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the HyperX QuadCast S. This premium USB- condensor microphone greatly enhances your vocals for gaming, streaming, and podcasts. It features RGB lighting, an anti-vibration shock mount, a pop filter, gain control. The HyperX QuadCast S works with PC, Mac, PS4, and PS5.

HyperX QuadCast Mic: $139 $117 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the HyperX QuadCast microphone. One of the best condenser mics for streamers, podcasters, and gamers, it delivers impressive quality sound. It features an anti-vibration shock mount, built-in pop filter, and convenient tap-to-mute button. The HyperX QuadCast works with PC, Mac, PS4, and PS5.

HyperX DuoCast Mic: $99 $59 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the HyperX DuoCast RGB USB Condensor Microphone. In our HyperX DuoCast review, we gave it a high rating out 4 out of 5 stars. We praised the mic's sturdy build, excellent stand and shock mount as well as good audio reproduction. We were also fond of its fun RGB lighting and accompanying Ngenity app. It's a wise investment if you're looking for a durable high quality mic for podcasting, Twitch streaming and vocal recording. It works with PC, Mac, PS4 and PS5.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wired Gaming Mouse: $49 $39 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse. This lightweight 6-button mouse features a honey-comb design, Pixart 3335 optical sensor with customizable DPI settings of up to 16,000 DPI. That's just techy talk for this mouse is fast, precise, and has smooth tracking. Pick it up now for its lowest price yet. This is one of the best HyperX deals you can get.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse: $79 $58 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse. This lightweight 6-button mouse features a honey-comb design, Pixart 3335 optical sensor with customizable DPI settings of up to 16,000 DPI. That's just techy talk for this mouse is fast, precise, and has smooth tracking.

Nintendo Switch Lite w/ 128GB microSD Card: $235 $215 @ Amazon

Save $20 on this Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle at Amazon. The bundle includes: a Nintendo Switch Lite game console and a 128GB SanDisk microSD memory card for Nintendo Switch. Compact and lightweight with a sleek, unibody design, the Switch Lite is perfect for handheld gaming anywhere.

WD_BLACK SN850X 1TB PS5 M.2 SSD w/heatsink: $179 $66 @ Amazon

Now 63% off, the SN850X M.2 SSD strikes a great balance between sequential read/write and random read/write performance, which translates to faster opening and loading times for your games. The 1TB model hits the sweet spot in terms of read/write speeds if you’re after peak performance.

Storage

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD 2TB: $459 $119 $109 @ Amazon

Get 76% off the 2TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD with this better than Prime Day deal. Built rugged, it's IP55 water-and-dust resistant, which makes it perfect for day-to-day use. Suitable for transferring large photo and video files, it delivers high read/write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and has 256-bit AES encryption. Grab it today for an all-time low price.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card: $219 $149 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S. It adds 1TB of storage to your game drive without compromising graphics, latency and load times. If you're on the brink of maxing out your storage or want to prevent it, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is a must.

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB microSD w/ Reader: $55 $39 @ Amazon

Save $15 on the Samsung Pro Plus 512GB microSD with reader combo. This is a great solution if you want to add storage to a PC that lacks a dedicated card reader. The memory card in this bundle delivers transfer speeds of up to 160MB/s and is suitable for phones, smartphones, tablets, Go Pro action cameras and DJI drones.

Samsung USB Type-C Flash Drive: $23 $17 @ Amazon

Save $6 on the portable Samsung Type-C Flash Drive. With transfer speeds up to 400MB/s, this portable NAND drive transfers 4GB worth of files in 11 seconds. Samsung's Type-C Flash Drive is waterproof, shock-proof, magnet-proof, temperature-proof and X-ray-proof. Plus, it's backed by Samsung's 5-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

Samsung Evo Select 512GB microSD: $45 $39 @ Amazon

Save $6 on the 512GB Samsung Evo Select microSD. It's the lowest price yet for this Samsung memory card. It has ultrafast transfer speeds up to 130MB/s and is suitable for recording 1080p and 4K video. It's great for expanding storage on laptops, tablets, smartphones, and Nintendo Switch.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 500GB: $95 $49 @ Amazon

Now $50 off, the Samsung Portable SSD T7 is down to an all-time low price. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support. You also get password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle free connectivity

TVs

Sony X90K Series 55" LED 4K TV: $1299 $898 @ Amazon

Save $400 on the 2022 Sony X95K Series Bravia XR 55-inch 4K TV with Dolby Vision. Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR delivers life-like picture quality with enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors. Snag it now for an all-time low price at Amazon.

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K TV: $1,049 $719 @ Amazon

Save $330 on the 75-inch Amazon Fire Omni Series 4K TV with Dolby Vision. Experience vivid color and sharpness thanks to a 2160-pixel resolution panel, HDR 10, and Dolby Digital Plus. You can control the TV using Alexa voice commands to watch your favorite content on Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu.