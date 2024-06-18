Walmart Plus Week is now live, here are 15 tech deals I recommend

Walmart Plus Week deals are rolling out through June 23 with epic summer discounts on tech we love. This sale offers a great opportunity to save on laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables, TVs and more.

One standout deal this week is the Acer Aspire 3 for just $359 ($140 off) — its lowest price yet. By comparison, it's $48 cheaper than Amazon's current price and one of the best laptop deals from Walmart Plus Week.

Although we didn't test it, of the Acer laptops we've reviewed, we find that they generally offer great value for the price. Acer Aspire 3 reviews left by Walmart customers average 4.5 out of 5 stars. Happy owners like its premium build, ease of use, long battery life, and decent gaming performance.

The Acer Aspire 3 in this deal packs a 15.6-inch Full HD display and runs on a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB RAM. This configuration is more than adequate for day-to-day tasks and light gaming.

Now more affordable than ever before, the Acer Aspire 3 is a no-brainer if you don't want to spend a whole lot on a new laptop.

Walmart Plus Week is your friendly reminder of all the benefits that come from having a Walmart Plus membership. Walmart Plus costs $12.95 per month or $98 a year and includes exclusive deals, free express delivery, Paramount Plus, travel discounts, gas station discounts, and more.

These membership perks help you save money and time in the long run. Still on the fence? Try Walmart Plus free for 30 days, risk-free. You may cancel or pause your membership at any time. If you decide to keep Walmart Plus after your trial ends, you'll be billed for your choice of a monthly or annual membership.

Walmart Plus Weekends June 23, see my recommended deals below.

Walmart Plus Week deals

Acer Aspire 3 $499 $359 @ Walmart

Walmart Plus Week takes $140 off the Acer Aspire 3. It's a great value if you want a touchscreen laptop for productivity and play. this is the one to get. It features an HD webcam for video calls and an HDM1 2.1 port to connect up to a 4K monitor at 144Hz. Features: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, 512GB SSD, HD webcam. Windows 11 Home

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $399 @ Walmart

Save $2000 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad 9: $329 $249 @ Walmart

Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide-angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $79 @ Walmart

Lowest price! Save $50 on the AirPods 2 with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town. Price check: Amazon $79

Beats Solo 4: $199 $129 @ Walmart

Lowest price! Save $70 on the latest Beats Solo 4 headphones. They pack redesigned custom 40mm drivers into the iconic, stylish design synonymous with Beats. Featuring Personalized Spatial Audio, they deliver immersive, clear, crisp, distortion-free sound. Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399 $319 @ Walmart

Walmart Plus Week is here to slash $80 off the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Wireless Headphones. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review the headphones earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC, and superb call quality. We were also impressed by Sony's V1 and HD noise-canceling processor QN1. It controls 8 microphones to deliver incredibly effective noise-cancellation which we experienced in the real world.

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $399 @ Walmart

Save $200 on the iPad Air 5 during Walmart Plus Week. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide-angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple Watch SE 2: $229 $189 @ Walmart

Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $299 @ Walmart

Lowest price! Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 9. One of the best smartwatches to buy, it's the most advanced Apple Watch yet. Apple Watch Series 9 brings a host of new features to the Apple Watch flagship including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture. Key features: Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 50 meters

Madden NFL 24 PS5: $69 $29 @ Walmart

Save $40 on Madden NFL 24 for PS5. This latest installment to the football game franchise features new responsive and realistic player motion. Increased control, AI enhancements, and cross-play provide a Madden experience unlike ever before.

Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge: $88 $39 @ Walmart

This Walmart deal knocks drops the Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge to just under $40. It has a sleek, matte black finish and features the console's Xbox logo light show on the top. This thermoelectric cooler makes it easy for gamers to grab a refreshing bev or snack during long gaming sessions. It has a capacity of 4.5L and holds up to 8 soda cans.

65" Vizio V-Series 4K LED TV: $428 @ Walmart

Upgrade to the new Vizio V-Series 65-inch 4K LED TV (V4K65M-0804) for just $428. It features a 65-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 60Hz panel that delivers a enhanced, superior picture quality with rich contrast and accurate color. The addition of Dolby Vision/HDR10+ makes images come to life with high dynamic range.

Hisense R6 Series 58" 4K TV: $338 $258 @ Walmart

Save $40 on the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K Roku TV. High Dynamic Range boosts color and contrast whereas the Motion Rate 120 technology ensures smooth, fast action scenes. Powered by Roku TV, it brings you all the joy of TV with none of the frustration. Access all your favorite movies, shows, live TV and more from one place. This means you'll spend less time searching and more time streaming your favorite content.

onn. 55-inch 4K LED TV: $238 $198 @ Walmart

Save $40 on the 55-inch onn. 4K LED Roku Smart TV. Enjoy access to live TV channels, movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more on a customizable home screen. onn. This Vesa mount compatible TV features a 55 inch 4K (2160p) LED panel at 60Hz. It's outfitted with three HDMI ports for connecting external devices like a game console or laptop.

Samsung HW-Q600A 3.1.2 Ch. Soundbar: $599 $233 @ Walmart

Save $365 on the Samsung HW-Q600A 3.1.2 Channel Soundbar. Featuring Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, it delivers theater-quality sound to help you achieve and immersive cinematic experience at home. It's a solid choice if you want to hear movies, TV series, gaming, and music like never before.

Walmart Plus: free for 30 days @ Walmart

Try Walmart Plus free for 30 days. There's no risk since you can cancel at any time. Walmart Plus costs $12.95 per month or $98 a year. Members get access to exclusive deals, free express delivery, a Paramount Plus subscription, travel discounts, gas station discounts and more.

Walmart Plus membership benefits

Having a Walmart Plus membership reaps you a host of benefits. One of them being early access to the retailer's hottest deals during big sales events like Walmart Plus Week and Black Friday.

Walmart Plus members also get a Paramount Plus Essential for free (valued at $4.99/month). Paramount Plus includes access to thousands of TV shows and movies, NFL on CBS live, top soccer games, limited ads, CBSN 24/7 live news, and more.

Is Walmart Plus worth it?

Walmart Plus offers enticing membership perks to help you save money and time in the long run. If you primarily shop online for essentials and groceries, you'll benefit from unlimited free same day delivery options.

Walmart Plus is a wise choice if you prefer contactless shopping at physical stores.