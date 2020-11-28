Get the NEW Apple Watch SE for the lowest price ever in this Cyber Monday deal!

The Apple Watch SE was just released alongside the Apple Watch 6 in September, but Cyber Monday deals are hitting in force and no product can escape. The base model Apple Watch SE can be found for as low as $259 from Amazon, which is the lowest price we've seen so far on the Apple Watch SE.

The health and fitness tracking features are a big draw with the Apple Watch, but that's just scratching the surface of its features with the ability to answer calls or texts without even touching your phone. And as with all Apple devices the software support is stellar meaning you'll keep getting new features for years to come.

This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far and the best ever on the Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch SE (GPS) Cyber Monday deals

Apple Watch SE 40mm - Space Gray: was $279 now $259 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's answer to people asking for a budget smartwatch. It features remarkable fitness and health tracking, the ability to handle calls and texts, Apple Pay, not to mention Siri. Oh, and we suppose it's also a watch. View Deal

Apple Watch SE 44mm - Space Gray: was $309 now $289 @ Amazon

Apple Watch SE 40mm - Silver Aluminum: was $279 now $269 @ Amazon

Apple Watch SE 44mm - Silver Aluminum: was $309 now $289 @ Amazon

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) Cyber Monday deals

Apple Watch SE 40mm - Charcoal: was $329 now $309 @ Amazon

Apple Watch SE 40mm - Deep Navy: was $329 now $309 @ Amazon

Apple Watch SE 40mm - Plum: was $329 now $309 @ Amazon

Apple Watch SE 44mm - White Sport: was $359 now $339 @ Amazon

Apple Watch SE 44mm - Black Sport: was $359 now $339 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch technically has competitors in the smartwatch market, but no one comes even close. Between its extensive fitness and health tracking features and the ability to handle calls, messaging and notifications from your Apple Watch it has features every user will love. And of course, Apple keeps extending the functionality, some cars even allow you to use your Apple Watch as a key now!

The one complaint is that the Apple Watch can get pricey pretty quickly, but now the Apple Watch SE has entered the picture. It offers most of the features of the Apple Watch 6, but at a price that won't cause your tracked heart rate to skyrocket too much.

The standard GPS-only models come in either 40mm or 44mm sizes, but there's no difference in the features, just the size of the smartwatch. This is also the same for the GPS + Cellular model which adds standalone functionality for calling, texting, and streaming content with an associated cellular plan through your wireless carrier.

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches around and since this is the lowest price we've seen on Apple's newest wearable you aren't likely to find it cheaper anytime soon.

