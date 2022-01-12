Get over £50 off Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds: Daily deals

Trending

Earbuds, laptops and more are on the deals chopping board

A lot of the tech and gaming deals this week shave a few quid off, but we've stumbled across a series of massive savings — including a £50 discount on Sony's incredible WF-1000 XM4 earbuds and a whopping £300 off LG's HDMI 2.1-armed C1 OLED TV.

Alongside this, other big deals include £300 off the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus, Back 4 Blood at half price and more.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £250 now £198 @ Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £250 now £198 @ Amazon
Now just over £50 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an incredible price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we rate them 5 out of 5 stars for their excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features.

LG C1 OLED TV 48-inch: was £1,299 now £999 @ Box.co.uk

LG C1 OLED TV 48-inch: was £1,299 now £999 @ Box.co.uk
This 48-inch OLED panel from LG packs a sharp 4K resolution with gorgeous colour production, a variable refresh rate and HDMI 2.1, to make the most of your PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Back 4 Blood (PS4/PS5/Xbox): was £54 now £24 @ Amazon

Back 4 Blood (PS4/PS5/Xbox): was £54 now £24 @ Amazon
As you can read in my Back 4 Blood review, this is the Left 4 Dead sequel we've all been waiting for — a chaotic, blood-soaked co-op zombie shooter with decent levels of depth and vast replayability. At over half price, this is an essential purchase.

Dell Inspiron 15 Plus: was £1,099 now £799 @ Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 Plus: was £1,099 now £799 @ Dell
Save £300 on the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus for a limited time. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's a solid pick-up if you're looking for a budget powerhouse.

Extreme Portable SSD: was £221 now £128 @ Amazon

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD: was £221 now £128 @ Amazon
The SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 