Get over £50 off Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds: Daily deals

A lot of the tech and gaming deals this week shave a few quid off, but we've stumbled across a series of massive savings — including a £50 discount on Sony's incredible WF-1000 XM4 earbuds and a whopping £300 off LG's HDMI 2.1-armed C1 OLED TV.

Alongside this, other big deals include £300 off the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus, Back 4 Blood at half price and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £250 now £198 @ Amazon Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £250 now £198 @ Amazon

Now just over £50 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an incredible price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we rate them 5 out of 5 stars for their excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features.

LG C1 OLED TV 48-inch: was £1,299 now £999 @ Box.co.uk LG C1 OLED TV 48-inch: was £1,299 now £999 @ Box.co.uk

This 48-inch OLED panel from LG packs a sharp 4K resolution with gorgeous colour production, a variable refresh rate and HDMI 2.1, to make the most of your PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Back 4 Blood (PS4/PS5/Xbox): was £54 now £24 @ Amazon Back 4 Blood (PS4/PS5/Xbox): was £54 now £24 @ Amazon

As you can read in my Back 4 Blood review, this is the Left 4 Dead sequel we've all been waiting for — a chaotic, blood-soaked co-op zombie shooter with decent levels of depth and vast replayability. At over half price, this is an essential purchase.

Dell Inspiron 15 Plus: was £1,099 now £799 @ Dell Dell Inspiron 15 Plus: was £1,099 now £799 @ Dell

Save £300 on the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus for a limited time. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's a solid pick-up if you're looking for a budget powerhouse.

Extreme Portable SSD: was £221 now £128 @ Amazon SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD: was £221 now £128 @ Amazon

The SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.