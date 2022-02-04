Get over $1,000 off this powerful Alienware gaming laptop: Daily Deals

Trending

On the day Ghostwire Tokyo is available to pre-order, Alienware has cut over $1,000 off its seriously powerful Alienware m15 R4 gaming system with RTX 3070 GPU.

Not only that, but the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is back down at its lowest ever price, you can pick up a Chromebook for just $109 and much more.

Right now, 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is down to its lowest ever price of 2022 (so far) — cutting $15 off the list price to just $30.

As we reported yesterday, the iPad Air 4 continues to be available at its lowest ever price at Best Buy, you can get $30 off the Soundcore Life Q35 headphones and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Alienware m15 R4: was $3,049, now $1,869 @ Dell

Alienware m15 R4: was $3,049, now $1,869 @ Dell
A pro-tier gaming laptop with the specs to match, Alienware’s m15 R4 offers the 10th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. All this alongside powerful speakers and a buttery smooth 144Hz 1080p display for immersive gaming.

View Deal
Ghostwire Tokyo: pre-order for $59 @ Best Buy

Ghostwire Tokyo: pre-order for $59 @ Best Buy
Based on the recent showcase, there's a lot of reasons to get excited about Ghostwire Tokyo! It seems like a truly unique experience with some interesting mechanics that will keep you gripped throughout this thriller, to figure out what happened to Tokyo.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,550 now $1,249.99 @ Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,550 now $1,249.99 @ Best Buy
At $300 off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. It packs a 14-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an RTX 3060 GPU. It's the perfect laptop deal for students who want a school laptop that can double as a top gaming rig.

View Deal
Acer Chromebook 311: was $250 now $109 @ Best Buy

Acer Chromebook 311: was $250 now $109 @ Best Buy
Looking for the cheapest Chromebooks around? This is it! This Chrome OS laptop is outfitted with an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

View Deal
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months: was $45 now $30 @ CDKeys

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months: was $45 now $30 @ CDKeys
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the best deals in gaming. And now, you can get three months of it for $5 off. This service boasts a catalogue of over 300 games between Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Keep in mind, Ultimate allows you to access those games on both PC and Xbox consoles, while regular Xbox Game Pass works only for those who use Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles.

View Deal
Apple iPad Air 4: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

Apple iPad Air 4: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy
Now $100 off, the 64GB model iPad Air 4th generation is back at its holiday deal pricing. With Apple's speedy A14 Bionic chip, the new iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 (Intel i5): was $849 now $599 @ Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 (Intel i5): was $849 now $599 @ Best Buy
The base model has enough power to handle a pretty intense workload, paired with versatility to be used in all form factors. Beyond the super vivid QLED screen that makes all your work and play look at its best, this model features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, along with a carefully engineered chiclet keyboard for comfortable typing.

View Deal
Microsoft Xbox Series S: in stock $299 @ Amazon

Microsoft Xbox Series S: in stock $299 @ Amazon
The Xbox Series S is back in stock on Amazon. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.

View Deal
Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for $10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

View Deal

Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 