Epic tablet deal knocks $100 of the 2022 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen

The 2022 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen is one of the best tablets to buy on a budget. Thanks to spring savings, this versatile Android device is on sale for a stellar price.

Amazon currently offers the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $249 (opens in new tab) which is $100 off its regular price of $349. It's just $35 shy of its all-time low price and one of the best Samsung deals of the season.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet is the cheaper sibling of the Tab S6. The Tab S6 Lite in this deal features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display,

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Plus it ships with an S Pen which makes it great for sketching, jotting down notes and so much more.

Although we didn't test this 2022 version, in our 2020 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, we praised its premium design, and bright, slim bezel 10.1-inch display. We also found its battery life incredible —lasting 12 hours and 40 minutes in our LaptopMag battery test. We gave the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

During real-world performance tests, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite juggled a dozen Google Chrome tabs, two of which played a 1080p video. The tablet's dual speakers were surprisingly impressive, delivering a balanced, crisp, distortion-free sound that filled a large room.

At 9.6 x 6.3 x 0.3 inches, the 1-pound Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is similar in size but lighter than the Surface Go 2 (0.3 inches, 1.2 pounds) and the Apple iPad (opens in new tab) (0.3 inches, 1.1 pounds). Port-wise, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is equipped with a USB-C charging port and a headphone/mic jack on top.

If you're looking for an affordable Wi-Fi tablet for creativity, productivity and entertainment, the Galaxy Tab S6 is a great value.