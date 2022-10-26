Early Black Friday tablet deal drops Lenovo Tab M10 Plus to an all-time low at $151

The latest Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is one of the best tablets around. And thanks to Lenovo's Black Friday price guarantee, you don't have to wait to treat yourself.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen for just $151 (opens in new tab) directly from Lenovo. It normally costs $229, so that's $78 in savings and the Tab M10's lowest price ever. Apply coupon, "EXTRA5" at checkout to see the deal price.

This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals in Lenovo's sale.

Save $78 on the Lenogo Tab M10 Plus via coupon, "EXTRA5". This 3rd generation Tab M10 Plus packs a 10.6-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) touch screen with 400 nits of brightness for all your content consumption needs. Under the hood is a powerful MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus also sports an 8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Lenovo's 3rd generation Tab M10 Plus offers premium features at an affordable price. Great for students and creators, the Lenovo Instant Memo app and optional Lenovo Precision 2 stylus (sold separately) lets you easily take notes, sketch and mark up documents.

In our Lenovo Tab M10 Plus review, we liked its design, colorful screen and speedy insides. This latest model Lenovo M10 Plus runs on Android 12 and is expected to receive the Android 13 update in 2023.

