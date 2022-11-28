Cyber Monday tablet deals 2022 — iPad, Galaxy Tab, Surface devices and more

Cyber Monday tablet deals pick up where Black Friday left off. It's a great time to save on today's best tablets like iPads, Galaxy Tabs and Lenovo Tabs. in particular.

Amazon continues to offer the newest Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch for $999. Usually, this iPad retails for $1,099 so that's $100 off its normal price. It's the lowest price we've seen for this iPad and one of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals you can snag now.

As for Cyber Monday deals on Samsung tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8 series seeing notable discounts. Our favorite iPad Pro killer, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is down to $899 ($200 off) at Best Buy.

If you're looking for a budget tablet that doesn't sacrifice performance for price, you can get the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109 ($50 off) at Walmart. This colorful display Android tablet boasts an octa-core CPU, impressive battery life and Dolby Atmos quad speakers. This is one of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals we've seen so far.

Cyber Monday is here and we're tracking the best deals on tablets. For more the best holiday discounts, see our Cyber Monday 2022 deals roundup.

Jump on today's top tablet deals below:

Today's best tablet deals

Apple iPad

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 2022: $799 $749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the latest iPad Pro 2022 release. The new 11-inch iPad Pro features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 processor and 128GB of storage. It supports Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard.

(opens in new tab) New Apple iPad 2022: $449 $419 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $30 off, the new 10.9-inch iPad features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecesor. Other notable upgrades include, an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the 10.2-inch Apple iPad. Apple's 9th generation iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the iPad Air 5 — its lowest price ever. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 128GB:$ 799 $749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the 2021 iPad Pro. Powered by Apple's M1 chip, the iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $229 $139 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $90 on the 2022 Galaxy Tab A8 — its biggest discount yet . If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. It features a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $159 $109 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Tab S8 128GB: $699 $543 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $157 on the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. Samsung's flagship tablet packs an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS TFT display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage and an 8,000mAH battery.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: $899 $599 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus. The tablet's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU with 8GB of RAM ensures snappy performance and seamless multitasking. With 128GB of microSD-expandable storage on board, you'll have ample room for apps and important files. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a massive 10,090mAH battery with fast charging support.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $529 $373 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $156 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab FE. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review (opens in new tab), we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Amazon also offers the 256GB Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $449 (opens in new tab) ($230 off).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $899 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. This iPad Pro rival tablet packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery.

Microsoft Surface devices

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8 w/ Keyboard: $1,349 $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

At $450 off, the Surface Pro 8 with Keyboard at an all-time low price. It's a solid choice if you're looking for the best convertible tablet PC there is. Our favorite 2-in-1 tablet, we gave the Surface Pro 8 and overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. We love it for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8: $1,099 $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on the Editor's Choice Microsoft Surface Pro 8. Our favorite 2-in-1 tablet scored a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars with us for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus: $1,029 $649 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Now $420 off, the Surface Pro 7 Plus with Type Cover Bundle is at an all-time low price. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage.

Lenovo Tab

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Tab M8 3rd Gen: $119 $89 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on the Lenovo Tab M8. This tablet packs an 8-inch (1280 x 800) touch screen with 350 nits of brightness and Dolby Atmos sound for your content streaming needs. Powering the device is a MediaTek Helio P22T 8-core processor paired with 2GB RAM. Store all your favorite streaming and gaming apps on 32GB of eMCP storage — expadable up to 2TB.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Tab M10 Plus: from $139 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save up to $55 on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus. The base model packs a 10.6-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) touch screen with 400 nits of brightness for all your content consumption needs. Under the hood is a powerful MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus also sports an 8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Amazon Fire tablets & e-readers

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10 w/ Keyboard: $269 $144 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $125 on the Fire HD with keyboard. That is, if you want to make your Fire HD 10 tablet tablet feel a little more like a laptop. Enjoy a full 1080p 10-inch display, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage at a reasonable price.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $439 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 when your preorder the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle at Amazon. This bundle includes a 16GB Kindle Scribe e-reader, Kindle Scribe Premium Leather Cover, Basic Pen, and Power Adapter. The Kindle Scribe features a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage and magnetic stylus pen for easy storage.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10: $149 $74 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on the Fire HD 10 — one of the best budget tablets around. It has a 10.1-inch 1080p display and rate 12 hour battery life which makes it perfect for streaming content and gaming. It runs on a powerful octa-core CPU alongside 3GB of RAM for snappy navigation and app launching.