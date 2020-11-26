Bose QuietComfort 35 II is $100 off for Black Friday — Snag the best noise-cancelling headphones deal

Black Friday deals are pouring in like a bad flood in your basement, and right now you can get one of the best noise-cancelling headphones around for $100 off.

You can get the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise-cancelling headphones for $199 at Best Buy.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise-cancelling headphones: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones deliver above-average sound and superior noise-cancellation. Currently, you can get this model on sale for $199.View Deal

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are the one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you could buy right now, and that's thanks to its super comfortable over-ear design, built-in mic, superior noise cancellation and up to 20 hours of battery life.

While we didn't test this exact model, we found in our Bose 700 review that Bose headphones come packed with badass sound, crisp detail and crystal-clear call quality.

Like its new sibling, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II supports Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free convenience, so you'll be able to access your music, weather, sports scores and news using just your voice.

If you plan on ignoring your family members at Thanksgiving, you won't find a better noise-cancelling solution than the Bose QuietComfort 35 II.