Bose 700 headphones now $100 off in rare sale

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are some of the best wireless headphones to buy. They offer great sound and effectively block out surrounding noise for interruption-free listening.

Currently, Amazon has the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 on sale for $299. Usually priced at $399, that's $100 off and their lowest price ever. Best Buy offers the same price.

This is one of the best headphones deals available right now.

Bose 700 headphones provide stellar noise cancelling performance, which makes them great for music and video streaming, and phone calls.

They feature an over-ear design, intuitive touch controls and a powerful microphone system.

In our Bose Noise Cancelling 700 review , we loved their detailed, accurate sound and excellent noise cancelling technology. We gave them a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award for their overall performance and sleek, low-profile design.

Boasting a lightweight frame and cushiony, leatherette ear pads, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 provide supreme comfort. At 9 ounces, they're lighter than the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones (9.7 ounces) and heavier than the Bose QuietComfort 35 II (8.3 ounces).

In terms of sound, the Bose 700 headphones pump out detailed audio and crisp mids. You can use the free Bose companion app for iOS and Android devices to adjust the headphones' noise-cancellation level and choose your favorite digital assistant (Google Assistant, Siri or Alexa).

Rarely on sale, this Bose 700 headphones deal won't last long, so grab a pair while you still can.