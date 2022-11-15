Black Friday AirPods deals 2022

Black Friday 2022 Apple AirPods deals are popping up early with the best end-of-year discounts on Apple's coveted wearables. For bargain shoppers looking for the best Black Friday tech deals, AirPods are high on the totem pole.

Early holiday shoppers can expect solid deals on AirPods and AirPods accessories. Black Friday is inarguably the best time of the year to find the lowest prices on AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max headphones.

Apple's 2nd generation AirPods Pro just hit a new price low of $234 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Normally $249, that's $15 off and one of the best Black Friday deals to snag right now. Last year, we saw tons of excellent holiday deals on AirPods and expect more of the same on Black Friday 2022.

Black Friday 2022 arrives on Nov. 25 and epic headphone deals are already popping up. Visit our Black Friday deals 2022 hub for more holiday deals and gift ideas.

Want to beat the Black Friday rush? See the best pre-Black Friday AirPods deals below.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $234 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 on the 2nd generation AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2 features a new H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods: $199 $159 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $40 on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. These can last up to 5 hours with a single charge and can last more than 24 hours with the charging case. It comes with Hey Siri always on and the fit is universal.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $159 $119 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the AirPods 2nd generation with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25 this year. Technically, it's a one-day shopping event, however, awesome discounts can be had weeks before and the days afterward.

Amazon (opens in new tab), Best Buy (opens in new tab), Walmart (opens in new tab) and other retailers offer Black Friday deals for bargain shoppers. Amazon Prime and Walmart Plus (opens in new tab) members typcally ge early access to Black Friday deals before everyone else.