The best tablet deals and sales for March 2020

Many of the best tablets are on sale right now and we're sniffing out the top bargains. So if you're looking for the best tablet deals, you've come to the right place.

Retailers are offering enticing discounts on tablets from every brand. Whether you want an Apple iPad, Microsoft Surface, Google Pixel Slate, Lenovo Tab or Samsung Galaxy Tab, there's a deal waiting for you.

Or if you're looking for a cheap tablet for kids, drawing, college or reading, we'll point you toward the most affordable options. Our goal is to save you both money and time, which is why we're hand-selecting the best tablet deals and listing them in one spot.

From Fire OS to Android, Chrome, and Windows tablets, here are the best tablet deals you can get right now.

Apple iPad Mini (2019): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Mini packs Apple's powerful A12 Bionic CPU, which delivers ridiculously fast performance. It outperforms the 2018 iPad and lasts nearly 13 hours per charge. At $50 off, it's never been cheaper. View Deal

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB): was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

The standard iPad offers some serious bang for your buck. For most people, this is the tablet to buy. It has a gorgeous display, very long battery life and now supports Apple Smart Keyboard.View Deal

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $1,029 now $774 @ Amazon

For the full Surface Pro 7 experience, this configuration features a Core i5-1035G4 CPU, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. Even better, it comes with the MS Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). It's $256 off its normal price. View Deal

Google Pixel Slate (Core m3): was $799 now $455 @ Amazon

The Pixel Slate has an elegant design, sharp screen, and a comfortable keyboard (sold separately). It also lasts 10 hours on a charge.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Tablet (2 Pack): was $180 now $130 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is Amazon's best overall tablet. It offers good battery life, solid performance, and access to Amazon's Alexa assistant. For a limited time, save $50 when you buy two. View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet (2-Pack): was $200 now $150 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. Save 25% when you buy two. View Deal