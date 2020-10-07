Best Prime Day Apple deals to expect this month

This month's Amazon Prime Day Apple deals are bound to be epic. We expect to see steep discounts on Apple laptops, tablets, earbuds and more.

Outside of Black Friday, Prime Day is your ticket to scoring the Apple deals of the season. As its moniker implies, Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime membership holders. If you're not a Prime member, take advantage of Amazon's 30-day free trial for access to Prime Day deals.

In terms of Apple deals, Amazon will likely offer stellar markdowns on current and previous generation MacBooks and iPads. And if you want to treat yourself or someone special to AirPods, or an Apple Watch, Prime Day is your best bet.

Walmart and Target announced plans to hold sitewide sales alongside Prime Day to take some of the shine off of Amazon. Although Best Buy hasn't made any announcement yet, it's no stranger to Apple deals. We expect the big box retailer's website to offer iPad and Apple Watch deals to compete with Prime Day Apple deals.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicks off October 13 and we expect to see tons of deals on today’s best tablets. Be sure to keep an eye on our Prime Day tablet deals page for this year’s exclusive deals on tablets.

Prime Day Apple MacBook deals

We've seen excellent deals on the expensive 16-inch MacBook Pro shortly after its release. The best markdown we've seen takes up to $400 off. We wouldn't be surprised to see these deals resurface on Prime Day. Currently, Amazon offers the base model MacBook Pro 16-inch for $2,099 ($300 off). It's the cheapest price we've seen for this Core i7 CPU-powered Apple laptop.

As for the MacBook Air, earlier this year we saw the base model drop to $899. We could very well see this deal again on Prime Day. We don't see it going any lower than that until we get closer to the holidays.

Prime Day Apple iPad deals

Apple iPads are also on the roster of Prime Day Apple deals predictions. In fact, Amazon had the entire iPad family of tablets on sale regularly all year. For Prime Day, all models of Apple's tablets will likely get respectable discounts from the 7.9-inch mini to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro to the iPad Air.

Days after its September release, Apple's 8th generation tablet got a price $30 price cut. Amazon and Walmart both had the entry model on sale for $299. We expect Amazon and competing retailers to mirror this deal during Prime Week.

Best pre-Prime Day Apple deals

Apple MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $50 on the MacBook Air at Amazon. Score this sleek design Apple laptop with clicky, comfortable Magic keyboard for less.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The latest 512GB model MacBook Air is currently $100 off at Amazon. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020: was $1,999 now $1,849 @ Amazon

This MacBook Pro has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Save $149 on this powerful Apple laptop.

Apple MacBook Pro 16": was $2,399 now $2,099 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch Retina display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Best of all, it has the new Magic Keyboard.

Apple iPad Deals

Apple iPad 2020 (32GB): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the new iPad at Amazon right now. If you don't want to wait for Prime Day, you can snag this tablet now for an all-time low price.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2020 (128GB): was $999 now $979 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace your laptop. This model packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Own it now for its lowest price yet.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2018 (64GB/Wi-Fi/LTE): was $1,149 now $799 @ B&H

One retailer is running an excellent deal that takes $350 off a previous-gen Verizon unlocked iPad Pro (model MTHL2LL/A). It packs a gorgeous, bright Liquid Retina display and a superfast A12X processor that gives some laptops a run for their money. The 256GB model is also on sale for $949 ($350 off).

Apple iPad mini (64GB): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

One of Amazon's pre-Prime Day deals takes $50 off the latest Apple iPad mini. This 7.9-inch tablet packs Apple's powerful A12 Bionic CPU, which delivers ridiculously fast performance. It outperforms the 2018 iPad and lasts nearly 13 hours per charge. If you don't want to wait for Prime Day, grab it for its lowest yet.

Apple AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Amazon

With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around.

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $159. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging.

Apple AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the latest AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $129. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

Prime Day Apple Watch Deals