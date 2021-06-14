Best Prime Day 2021 MacBook deals in the UK

Looking for a MacBook? The Amazon Prime Day 2021 extravaganza is your best shot at grabbing Apple’s MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models at incredible prices.



We recommend every MacBook in Apple's arsenal, but seeing how Apple products aren't cheap, it can be hard to say goodbye to your hard-earned cash in exchange for an amazing notebook. Well, that all changes in this year’s two-day Prime Day 2021 event.



Bargain hunters will want to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day 2021 discounts across multiple categories, including tablets, phones, headphones, and even more Windows or Chrome OS laptops if MacBooks don’t strike your fancy.



Be warned, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of any of the deals we find. Speaking of, if you’ve chosen to buy a MacBook, we’ve got you covered below.



Amazon Prime Day 2021: Start date and time, deals to expect

What are the best Amazon Prime Day MacBook deals?

Prime Day 2021 kicks off from midnight on Monday, June 21, so we won’t know the best Amazon Prime Day MacBook deals until then.



Whether it’s the lightweight MacBook Air, the ultraportable rocket that is the M1 MacBook Pro, or a powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro, we’re expecting all of these models to get steep price cuts. Keep your eyes peeled for the older models, especially those that pre-date the M1 MacBook models. While the M1 chip impresses, you can’t go wrong with Intel-powered MacBook models, either.



If you’re already after those huge savings, there are already fantastic early Prime Day MacBook deals worth checking out. Have a gander through our list below.

Best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals right now

MacBook Air (M1/8GB/256GB): was £999 now £898 @ Amazon

Let’s start with the cheapest way to get a taste of Apple’s new silicon while on the go. As you can read in our MacBook Air with M1 review , the switch to an ARM-based processor presents a groundbreaking transformation with blistering performance and super-long battery life. All of this is crammed into a seriously sleek chassis and runs so cool, it doesn’t need a fan.

View Deal

MacBook Pro (M1/8GB/256GB): was £1,299 now £1,129 @ Amazon

On the surface, differences are minimal between this MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air. But thanks to an impeccable thermal management system, this machine is capable of so much more, as you can read in our MacBook Pro M1 review . With the addition of a fan, the Pro can handle processor-intensive tasks on a more sustained basis than the Air, and the bigger chassis gives this far better battery performance.

View Deal

16-inch MacBook Pro: was £2,399 now £2,148 @ Amazon

When it comes to a serious prosumer model for those who want the absolute best, the 16-inch MacBook Pro still stands head and shoulders above the rest. Up top, you’ll find a gorgeous 16-inch Retina display along with beasty speakers and a great typing experience. Under the hood, there’s a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7 CPU, dedicated AMD Radeon Pro 5300M GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

How to get the Amazon Prime Day iPad deals