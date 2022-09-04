Best Buy Labor Day sale 2022 — top deals to shop now

The weekend's Best Buy Labor sale offers savings that are nothing short of epic. Take advantage of tempting end of season discounts sitewide for your back to school or gadget refresh needs.

In celebration of Labor Day — the unofficial end of summer, Best Buy is dropping prices on its inventory. Among the retailer's smorgasbord of Labor Day deals (opens in new tab) are jaw-dropping discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones and more.

For a limited time, save up to $500 on select Intel laptops like the HP Spectre 2-in-1 — now $1,149 (opens in new tab). That's $500 off its usual price of $1,649 and one of the best Labor Day deals we've tracked. The laptop on sale features a 16-inch 3K+ (3072 x 1920) touchscreen, 12th Gen Intel Evo platform Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. What's more, it ships with an HP Rechargeable Tilt Pen and HP Protective Sleeve.

That's just one of the massive discounts you'll find at Best Buy today. Browse the best deals from Best Buy's Labor Day sale below.

Be sure to visit our Labor Day Sales 2022 hub for more end of summer savings on today's must-have gadgets.

Best Buy Labor Day sale deals

Laptops

(opens in new tab) HP Envy 13 2-in-1: $1,049 $649 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on the versatile HP Envy 13 2-in-1 laptop. It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, 3.5-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. For storing important files, it houses a speedy 512GB SSD. The 360-degree hinge is versatile and lets you employ pen and touch inputs for sketching and taking notes. This deal ends September 6.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 MacBook Pro:up to $400 off @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is currently knocking up to $400 off select MacBook Pro notebooks— prices start at $949 for the base model. Although it's been replaced by the 2022 M2 MacBook Pro, the previous-gen M1 MacBook Pro is still one of the best laptops to buy. The base model packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and a 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360: $949 $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 convertible notebook is now $150 off. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 360 degree hinge, so it converts from laptop to tablet mode. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch 1080p AMOLED display, 1.3-GHz Intel Core Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. You can also get it from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price. This deal ends September 6.

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 16 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: $1,699 $1,199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500 on the 12th Gen Intel-charged HP Omen gaming laptop. It packs a 16.1 inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, 3.5-GHz Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. For graphics handling and storage, you get an RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory and a 1TB SSD. This is one of the best Labor Day deals you can get. This deal ends September 6.

(opens in new tab) Asus E410 14-inch Laptop: $249 $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the 14-inch Asus E410 laptop. This is one of the most affordable laptops we've seen. The Asus 14-inch Laptop is outfitted with an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. This deal ends September 6.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2: $699 $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the sleek and portable Surface Laptop Go 2. It features a vibrant 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) touchscreen, improved HD camera and secure Windows Hello sign-in. It packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 128GB SSD. Boasting a premium design and great typing experience, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is a cheaper MacBook Air alternative. This deal ends September 6.

Tablets

(opens in new tab) HP 11-inch Tablet: $499 $199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the HP 11-inch tablet. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S mode, it's a budget-friendly option if you're looking for a Surface-like device. It features an 11-inch (2160 x 1440) touchscreen, Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and Intel UHD graphics. For safe-keeping your important files, it houses a 128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. One of the hightlights of this tablet — the HP True Vision 13MP rotatable camera takes stunning, high-resolution photos from any angle. This deal ends September 6.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE w/ S-Pen: $529 $429 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S-Pen during Best Buy's Labor Day sale. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review (opens in new tab), we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $279 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the 10.2-inch Apple iPad — its biggest discount yet. Apple's 9th generation iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. This deal ends September 6.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 $349 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Editor's Choice Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. The device in this deal has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage. This deal ends September 6.

Headphones

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2:$149 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save up to $80 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with trade-in. If you various color options, power and comfort are important to you, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid choice.

(opens in new tab) Soundcore Life Note 3 XR: $99 $49 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Soundcore Life Note 3 XR wireless earbuds. Small and lightweight with 11mm dynamic drivers, Life Note 3 XR earbuds deliver great sound with kicking base. Enjoy enhanced calls free of background noise thanks to 6 microphones. IPX5-rated water resistant with up to 7 hours of battery life on a full charge (35 with the charging case), Life Note 3 XR earbuds are a solid buy. This deal ends September 6.

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds $199 $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds. They offer signature sound, superb noise-cancelling and useful features for the price.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds: $279 $229 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $50 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an all-time low price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review (opens in new tab), we rate them 5 out of 5 stars for their excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features. This the best Labor Day headphone deals from the sale.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Headphones: $199 $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now 50% off, Sony's WH-CH710N noise-cancelling headphones are a steal. The 30mm drivers produce a clear sound across the entire frequency range, uninterrupted because of their patented ‘Dual Noise Sensor’ active noise cancellation. Amazon (opens in new tab) has them for the same price.

PC & TV Monitors

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 32-inch Gaming Monitor:$499 $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $100 off, the LG UltraGear 32-inch Gaming Monitor (32GP83B) is at a stellar price. This 32-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz panel has a 1ms response time and G-Sync tecnology for buttery-smooth gameplay. This deal ends September 6.

(opens in new tab) Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV: $2,499 $1,799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500 on the 2022 Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV. This is one of the best TV to buy when you want to seriously upgrade your home theater. Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor delivers lifelke picture quality with enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors. Amazon (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED 4K Smart TV: $2999 $2,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $900 on the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV. It packs 8.3 million self lit pixels and 4K AI Neural processing into a 3840 x 2160 display panel. Add with Dolby Atmos sound built-in and the latest Smart TV apps pre-installed, expect nothing short of a cinematic experience.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 55-inch F30 4K Smart TV: $399 $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Best Buy TV deal takes $150 off the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K Smart TV. Best Buy is bundling this deal with a free Echo Dot Alexa smart speaker (valued at $39.99). This 55-inch 2160p display gives you access to thousands of channels with Fire TV. Access your favorite TV and movie streaming apps like Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube and more.

Phones

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Series Phones: up to $1,200 off @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save up to $1,200 on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Best Buy. What's more, Best Buy Totaltech members get a $100 Best Buy e-Gift Card with purchase. The Galaxy Z series phones features stunning AMOLED 2X displays and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processors. Save now with unlocked and carrier deals during Best Buy's Labor Day sale.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 Pro:up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save up to $800 on the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max with eligible trade in device. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro features a 6.1-inch OLED display with ProMotion, Apple A15 Bionic processor, 5-core GPU and up to 1TB of storage. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max offers the same specs with a larger, 6.7-inch OLED display.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a Unlocked: $449 $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Google Pixel 6a unlocked. Google's new flagship phone 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display Google Tensor 8-core sensor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For snapping pics, shooting videos, streaming and conference calls, you get a 12.2MP wide and 12 ultrawide lens dual camera on the back and an 8MP front camera. Google rates the phone's 4,410 mAh battery life at 24+ hours.

(opens in new tab) Motorola Razr 5G Unlocked: $1,399 $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $600 on the unlocked Motorola Moto Razer 5G 2nd Gen. This reimagined iconic fliphone has a 6.2 inch foldable pOLED (2142 x 876) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Factory unlocked, it works with all major U.S. carrier networks: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. It also works with prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Google Fi, Simple Mobile, and others.

Gaming

(opens in new tab) HyperX Gaming Accessories: up to $50% off at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's Labor Day sale celebrates 20 years of HyperX with 50% off the brand's gaming accessories. Save on the HyperX Cloud gaming headsets, HyperX RGB gaming keyboards, HyperX USB mics and more.

(opens in new tab) The Sims 4 for Mac, Windows: $19 $4 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $15 on Sims 4 during Best Buy's Labor Day sale. The Sims 4 provides an incredibly lifelike story like no other. For the first time, your Sims feel and express a range of emotions — influenced by other Sims, actions, and memories down to objects. Sims 4 is packed with exciting new features, like Create a Sim mode to precision customize your Sims and Build mode to construct your dream home.