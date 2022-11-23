Best Black Friday deals 2022 — Top 85+ discounts

The best Black Friday deals are already here with ongoing sales at just about every store. Black Friday deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and other retailers continue to offer deep discounts on must-have tech. Back Friday isn't all about TVs and Instant Pots. It's also the best time of year to find the lowest prices on laptops, tablets, headphones, monitors and other must-have tech.

As tradition holds, Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving so technically, Black Friday 2022 is Nov. 25. However, this year was different. Just about every electronics retailer across the U.S. started Black Friday deals earlier than ever before. In fact, select Black Friday deals previews began creeping in around mid-October.

Besides epic discounts, stores now offer holiday pricing guarantees and extended store return windows. So if you want to beat the holiday rush, shop the best Black Friday deals right now.

From Black Friday store sales to laptops to game consoles and restocks, here today's best Black Friday deals you can get today.

Best Black Friday deals 2022

Best Black Friday deals 2022 — Laptops

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the 2020 MacBook Air M1. In our MacBook Air with M1 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) HP Spectre x360 2-in-1: $1,249 $899 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $350 on the versatile HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop via coupon, "STOCKING5". It packs a 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Evo platform 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 8GB of RAM. For storing important files, it houses a speedy 512GB SSD. The 360-degree hinge is versatile and lets you employ pen and touch inputs for sketching and taking notes.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: up to $300 off @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save up to $300 on the Surface Laptop 5, prices start from $899. The base model packs a 15-inch (2,496 x 1,664) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1265U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13: $1,349 $999 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Now $350 off, one of the best laptops around is now under $1,000. Boasting a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a bright 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, this 13-inch stunner makes for an incredible portable companion for workers and students.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $1,049 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,49 9 $1,399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 512GB model M2 MacBook Pro. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID are also on board.

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 RTX 3070: $2,44 9 $1,499 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $950 on the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 at Dell. This Ryzen Edition machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting.

Best Black Friday deals 2022 — Tablets

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10: $149 $74 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

At 50$ off, the Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is at its lowest price ever. Beef up that screen size to 10 inches and you can get the impressive Fire HD 10, which features a powerful octa-core CPU, lengthy 12-hour battery life and, of course, a vivid 1080p display with plenty of real estate for not just content consumption, but for getting stuff done.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $159 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Tab M8 3rd Gen: $119 $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the Lenovo Tab M8 with this epic Walmart Black Friday deal. This tablet packs an 8-inch (1280 x 800) touch screen with 350 nits of brightness and Dolby Atmos sound for your content streaming needs. Powering the device is a MediaTek Helio P22T 8-core processor paired with 2GB RAM. Store all your favorite streaming and gaming apps on 32GB of eMCP storage — expadable up to 2TB.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $229 $139 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $90 on the Galaxy Tab A8. Whether you're looking for a tablet to read books and watch video on or you want to give your kids something to play with, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a great choice. It features a 10.5-inch LCD display with 32GB of storage. And thanks to the microSD slot, you can expand the storage if necessary.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the 10.2-inch Apple iPad. Apple's 9th generation iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini 6: $499 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the iPad mini. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $529 $373 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $156 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab FE. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review (opens in new tab), we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. This iPad Pro rival tablet packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1,599 $1,399 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Now $200 off, the new Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is down to an all-new low. Packing a 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i7-1255U CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 256GB SSD for storage, and a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense touch display, the Surface Pro 9 makes for a great portable 2-in-1 laptop.

Best Black Friday deals 2022 — Monitors

(opens in new tab) Dell and Alienware Monitors: up to $150 off @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Dell's Black Friday sale slashes up to $150 off Dell and Alienware monitors. Save on productivity and gaming monitors ranging from 22-inches to 34-inches,

(opens in new tab) HP Black Friday Sale: up to $269 off monitors @ HP (opens in new tab)

HP's Black Friday sale takes $269 off select monitors and monitor bundles. The PC maker's sitewide sale offers solid discounts its best monitors. Whether you're looking for a monitor for your laptop, a gaming monitor or a dual monitor bundle, HP has a deal for you.

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 27-inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor: $229 $179 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Now $50 off, the LG UltraGear is a solid gaming monitor. for those who need 1080p display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It's also AMD FreeSync compatible and features Motion Blur Reduction to ensure smooth gameplay.

(opens in new tab) Dell 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $499 $379 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 on the Dell S3422DWG 34-inch gaming monitors. This massive 3440 x 1440 panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT/2ms (Gray-to-Gray) response time. Faster reaction times gives you an edge over the competition

(opens in new tab) Samsung 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor w/ Streaming TV: $699 $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Samsung 4K 32-inch Smart Monitor with Streaming TV. It's a wise choice if you want a 4K laptop monitor that doubles as a smart TV. Great for minimalists or small spaces, the Samsung 4K Smart Monitor with streaming TV affords you the best of both worlds.

(opens in new tab) Samsung CRG9 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,199 $849 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $350 on the 49-inch Samsung CRG9 curved gaming monitor. The QLED, 5120 x 1440-pixel display sports a 120Hz refresh rate and AMD Freesync technology to dodge screen tearing and promote smooth, fluid gameplay sessions. This is one stunning Black Friday monitor deal gamers don't want to miss.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $3,49 9 $2,799 @ Samsung

(opens in new tab)Save $700 on the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Monitor. Samsung's first 55-inch, 4K curved gaming screen has a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate. It packs a host of features like can convert from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing mode. Amazon (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

Best Black Friday deals 2022 — Headphones

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the 2nd generation AirPods Pro. These wireless earbuds feature Apple's new H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $139 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Save $30 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2nd Generation: $99 $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Apple's 2nd generation AirPods are now well below retail. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours of total listening time with the included charging case.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds: $279 $178 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $101 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an all-time low price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a perfect score of 5 out of 5 stars for its excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit and powerful active noise-cancellation. This is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals out there.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399 $348 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: $349 $228 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

As an alternative, save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy. These wireless headphones feature 30 hours of battery life, 10-min fast charge technology that gives you five hours of use, powerful active noise-cancelling technology, touch controls and unparalleled 360-degree spatial audio reproduction.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones: $329 $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. They feature 45mm drivers, high-fidelity sound, class-leading active-noise cancellation and up to 24-hours of battery life. Aware Mode lets you hear what's going on around you right through the headphones. During real-world tests, audio was clear and balanced as was call quality. In terms of noise-cancellation, the headphones did a great job at blocking ambient sound.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Currently $100 off on Amazon, the AirPods Max are our favorite wireless ear cans. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $50 off, the Beats Studio Buds are at their lowest price yet. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio3 Wireless; $349 $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Beats Studio3 at Amazon. These over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing and up to 22 hours of playback. Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal so you can experience the deep soundstage.

Best Black Friday deals 2022 — Phones

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro: $899 $749 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Google Pixel 7 Pro at Best Buy. The Google Pixel 7 Pro packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle lens and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus. For video calling and self portraits, there's a 10.8MP embedded in the front camera. It's IP68 rated dust-and water resistant and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours. Amazon (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Unlocked: $1,799 $1,349 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save up to $450 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It packs a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display which opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel. Powering the Fold 4 is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM. its 256GB SSD for storing apps and important files.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Unlocked: $200 off @ Samsung (opens in new tab) w/ no trade-in

Save $200 on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with no trade-in. It features a 6.7 inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED 2X display at 120Hz, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you require more storage, you can upgrade up to a higher capacity version up to 512GB.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $225 off w/ up to $600 off @ Samsung (opens in new tab) w/ trade-in

Get $225 off and save up to $600 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with eligible trade-in. The base Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile (opens in new tab)

Buy the iPhone 14 starting from $799 from T-Mobile and get up to $1,000 off. To get this deal you must trade-in an eligible device and activate the iPhone 14 on a T-Mobile Magenta Max plan. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24-months

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Pro: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Get up to $1,000 off iPhone 14 series when you switch to Verizon which nets you a free iPhone 14 Pro. Existing customers save up to $800 on the iPhone 14 series. To get this deal, you must trade-in an eligible device, activate your iPhone 14 under a select verizon Unlimited plan. As incentive, Verizon is offering a $200 eCard to cover your expenses when you switch.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro Unlocked: $899 $644 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $255 on the Google Pixel 6 Pro which is still one of the best 5G smartphones to buy. It features an advanced Pixel camera, 6.7-inch (1440 x 3120) 120Hz display, Google Tensor processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Best Black Friday deals 2022 — Smartwatches

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8: $399 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8. It features a 1000-nit Always on Retina display, IPX6 Dust resistance, Waterproof to a depth of 50 meters, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, ECG, Blood Oxygen levels, and much more.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra: $799 $739 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular outdoor watch this Black Friday. It features a rugged, titanium case with up to 36 hours on a single charge. Designed for the great outdoors, it features a Wayfinder display with a compass in the dial and Waypoint marking. It can be customized for mountain or trail and with night mode, allows for easy visibility in the dark.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro: $449 $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Best Buy. Samsung's most advanced smartwatch to date, it has everything you need to crush your wellness goals and express your unique style. It features auto workout tracking, body compostion data, advanced sleep coaching, ehanced GPS and improved battery life. Best Buy also offers the LTE model Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $429 ($70 off) (opens in new tab). Amazon (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4 : $229 $149 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the Fitbit Versa 4. Track your workouts and listen to Google Play music at the same time. Plus, it's among the few smartwatches to include blood oxygen monitoring to really stay on top of your health. With an average 4.7/1 star rating at Walmart, rest assured your health is in good hands.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2: $199 $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Fitbit Versa 2 which drops it to its lowest price yer. This wearable does an excellent job of closing the gap between fitness tracker and smartwatch. It will track your steps, sleep, and heart rate while also offering built-in voice controls, music control, Fitbit Pay and an amazing six days of battery life.

Best Black Friday deals 2022 — Gaming

(opens in new tab) Sony God of War Ragnarök PS5 Bundle: $559 @ PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab)

Log into your PSN account (or create one) to buy the God of War Raganarok PS5 console Bundle from PlayStation Direct. This PS5 console bundle includes a voucher for the digital version of the Editor's Choice PS5 game, God of War Ragnarök. If you're still trying to get your hands on a PS5, this is a deal itself. We recommend you act fast, as stock typically goes quickly.

(opens in new tab) Sony God of War Ragnarök PS5 Bundle (Digital): $459 @ PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab)

Log into your PSN account (or create one) to buy the digital edition God of War Raganarok PS5 console bundle from PlayStation Direct. This PS5 console bundle includes a voucher for the digital version of the Editor's Choice PS5 game, God of War Ragnarök. If you're still trying to get your hands on a PS5, this is a deal itself. We recommend you act fast, as stock typically goes quickly.

(opens in new tab) Sony God of War Ragnarök PS5 Bundles:from $575 @ Antonline (opens in new tab)

Buy the digital edition or standard edition of God of War Ragnarök PS5 Bundle with extra controller from Antonline. Each bundle includes: a Sony PS5 console (standard or digital), two PS5 DualSense wireless controllers, and full game digital download of God of War Ragnarök.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: for $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Black Friday Nintendo Switch console bundle deal includes a classic Nintendo Switch Console with neon blue/neon red Joy-Cons, Mario 8 Deluxe (digital download) and a 3-month membership of Nintendo Switch Online.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle: $469 $349 @ Meta (opens in new tab)

Save $120 with the Black Friday Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Special Edition bundle (valued at $469). This bundle includes: a Meta Quest 2 VR headset (128GB), Meta Quest 2 controllers, a Best Saber game and a Resident Evil 4 game. The 256GB Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Special Edition Bundle is priced at $429. This deal ends December 31.

(opens in new tab) HP Reverb G2 VR Headset: $599 $299 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the HP Reverb G2 VR — a solid gaming platform to immerse yourself in the metaverse with. Equipped with industry leading-lenses and speakers from Valve, the 2160 x 2160 LCD panels let you see more detail than ever across both SteamVR and Windows Mixed Reality. The future is now, fellow humans!

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset: $149 $118 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon offers a discount of $31 on the excellent HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset. When you're gaming on a budget, every dollar counts and a deal is a deal. In our HyperX Cloud II Wireless review (opens in new tab), we praise its superb comfort, sturdy design and audio with effective surround sound. We were so impressed that we gave the HyperX Cloud II Wireless an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice award. It works with PC and PS4|PS5 consoles.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Games: select titles for $14.88 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart has a variety of Nintendo Switch games on sale for just $14.88. Save on PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Collector's Edition, and other popular titles.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED Model: $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64 GB of internal storage and enhanced audio.

(opens in new tab) Razer Barracuda X Headset: $99 $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on the Razer Barracuda X —a lightweight and versatile wireless headset. It's great for seamless educational and gaming use across PC, consoles, and mobile devices.

(opens in new tab) PS5 Game Deals: up to $30 off @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save up to $30 off best-selling PS5 games. Save on popular titles like FIFA 23, Madden NFL 23, WWE 2K22, SIFU, Among Us and more.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Xbox Series X: $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Xbox Series X console is back in stock at Best Buy. In our Xbox Series X review (opens in new tab), we gave a high rating of 4/5 stars for its powerful performance, ridiculously fast load times and its excellent backward compatibility.

When do Black Friday deals 2022 start?

Black Friday 2022 is officially on Friday, November 25, Black Friday deals are starting now. Technically, it's a one-day shopping event, however, awesome discounts can be had weeks before and the days afterward.

Amazon (opens in new tab), Best Buy (opens in new tab), Walmart (opens in new tab) and other retailers offer early Black Friday deals for bargain shoppers. Amazon Prime and Walmart Plus members typcally get early access to Black Friday deals before everyone else.

Black Friday deals 2022 — predictions

Amazon Kindle: Amazon dominated Black Friday as always and this year we expect more of the same. Expect discounts on Amazon hardware like the new Kindle Scribe e-reader as well as its best-selling Fire HD 10 Plus and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablets.

Apple MacBook: Expect previous-gen MacBooks to hit record low prices after Black Friday, going into Cyber Monday. As price history tells us, the latest MacBooks are not immune to discounts either.

Apple iPads: Apple's coveted iPad and iPad Pro tablets will maintain their price Black Friday drops into Cyber Monday.

Samsung Galaxy Tab: We expect Samsung Galaxy Tabs to also break records in terms of Black Friday pricing. In fact, we saw just about every Galaxy Tab is on sale for incredibly low prices during the fall.

Sony PS5 console: Finding a PS5 console in stock is a deal in itself. However, PS5 restocks are happening more frequently. Although we may not see a discount on the console itself expect to see rock-bottom pricing of PS5 games.

Microsoft Xbox Series X console: Walmart hands-down usually has the best Xbox deals. We doubt if the unit will get a discount, however, Black Friday Xbox deals will still be abundant come Black Friday.

Black Friday deals 2022 — shopping tips

Make a List: When you’re shopping on Black Friday, it’s a good idea to make a list of what you want to buy. Just like you make a shopping list when grocery shopping, you can make a list for Black Friday. You can create lists on Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart when browsing the web or using their dedicated shopping app.

Some Black Friday deals are so irresistible that it may trigger impulse shopping. You’ll want to set a budget for yourself to make sure you don’t overspend. And when you see an item you want, we recommend you compare prices across retailers to be sure you’re getting the best price.

Track prices: WWhile we’re on the topic of comparing prices, Camelcamelcamel is a free Amazon price tracker that offers comprehensive details about price history. For instance, a quick search of the M2 MacBook Air shows it sold for as low as $1,049 within the past month. With Black Friday being synonymous with the best end-of-year discounts, it could drop even lower on Black Friday.

Become a member: Having an Amazon Prime or Walmart Plus membership can net you early access to deals and expedited shipping perks. Amazon Prime and Walamrt Plus offer free same-day delivery service in select zip codes.

Amazon Prime costs $139 for a one-year membership and $14.99 for monthly subscribers. If you don’t want to commit just yet, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab). Students can join Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 a year. That's half the cost of the standard Prime membership.

Meanwhile, Walmart Plus members get unlimited same-day free delivery that covers over thousand upon thousands of items. Walmart Plus costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month and includes a 30-day risk-free trial (opens in new tab).