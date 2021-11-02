Beats Solo 3 headphones now just $99 in early Black Friday deal

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones are at their price yet — weeks before Black Friday 2021. So if you want to beat the holiday rush, it's never too early to save.

Right now, you can get the Beats Solo 3 for just $99.99 from Amazon. That's a $100 discount and the Beats Solo 3's lowest price yet.

This is one of the best early Black Friday headphone deals of the season.

Beats Solo 3 deal

Image Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones give you booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. Get these stylish, bass-heavy 'phones for 50% off, which is their lowest price yet. View Deal

Despite their age, the 2019 Beats Solo 3 still hold their own among today's best headphones. They deliver booming sound and up to 40-hours of battery life on a full charge.

Though we didn't test these headphones, in our Beats Solo Pro review, we were impressed by their sound quality and noise cancellation. We also liked how easy they were to pair and gave them an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

If you have more room in your budget, Amazon also offers the Beats Solo Pro for $169 ($130 off).

The Beats Solo 3 features Apple's W1 chip for fast and easy Bluetooth connectivity with Apple devices. Design-wise, the Solo 3 sport an on-ear, iconic Beats design and offers Fast Fuel raid-charging. If you ever find yourself in a pinch, a 5-minute charge gives you 3 hours of battery life.

Now at their lowest price yet, the Beats Solo 3 is a solid pick-up for bass lovers.

Black Friday 2021 is approaching and we expect to see fantastic deals on today’s most coveted gadgets. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.