Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro gets $400 price cut — hits lowest ever

Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro is at its lowest price ever at Amazon. This hefty discount is a clear indication that an M2 Pro-charged MacBook Pro 14 release is on the horizon.

Amazon currently offers Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,599 (opens in new tab). Usually, this laptop fetches a cool $1,999, so that's $400 in savings. This is one of the best MacBook deals you can get ahead of October's Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14: $1,999 $1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon currently takes $400 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

Apple's MacBook Pro notebooks are well-suited for power-users due to their excellent performance and long battery life. The laptop in this deal packs a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it packs a 14-core GPU which makes it suitable for gaming.

In our M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 review, we praise its sleek, elegant design, stunning display, and ample array of ports. We gave the M1 MacBook Pro 14 a total rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its excellent performance and battery life. It's the Editor's Choice laptop for power-users.

To gauge its performance, we launched 70 open tabs of Google Chrome and a few YouTube videos and Twitch streams. The MacBook Pro didn't stutter or lag. In our lab, it notched a score of 12,477 on the Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test which beats the 4,906 premium laptop average.

At 3.5 pounds and 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.6-inches, the M1 MacBook Pro is ultraportable. It weighs less than the Dell XPS 15 (4.3 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches), Microsoft Surface Studio (4 pounds, 12.7 x 9 x 0.8 inches) and Razer Blade 14 (opens in new tab)(3.9 pounds, 12.6 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches).

For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Pro 14 packs plenty of ports. You get 3 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x HDMI port, an SDXC card reader, headphone jack and MagSafe charger.

If you want the best all-around laptop for demanding tasks like video editing, photo editing, music production, the MacBook Pro is a wise choice. Now $400 off, the MacBook Pro 14 is a little easier on the wallet and at its best price yet.