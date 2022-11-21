Apple Watch Ultra hits lowest price ever for Black Friday — now $739

This Apple Watch Ultra price drop in today's Amazon Black Friday deals is a nice surprise. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Ultra for $739 (opens in new tab) at Amazon which is $60 off $799. This is the Apple Watch Ultra's lowest price to date and of today's Black Friday deals.

If that's too rich for your blood, Amazon also offers the latest Apple Watch Series 8 for $349 (opens in new tab) ($50 off). These are just two of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals we've seen.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra: $799 $739 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular outdoor watch this Black Friday. It features a rugged, titanium case with up to 36 hours on a single charge. Designed for the great outdoors, it features a Wayfinder display with a compass in the dial and Waypoint marking. It can be customized for mountain or trail and with night mode, allows for easy visibility in the dark.

Thoughtfully engineered for adventurers, the Apple Watch Ultra is ideal for extreme exploring and endurance sports. It features a 49mm titanium case with 2000 nit display and customizable action button. Built to rugged military standards, the Apple Watch Ultra is waterproof up to 100 meters and IP6X dust resistant. Apple rates its Apple Watch Ultra's battery life as up to 36 hours on a full charge.

Other notable features of the sporty Apple Watch Ultra include Cellular support, enhanced GPS, a built-in compass, and red-lit night mode for viewing in dark environments.

Overall, the Apple Watch Ultra is the ultimate outdoor companion.

Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25 and we expect to see tons of excellent holiday deals on the entire Apple ecosystem. Be sure to browse our hand-selected Apple Black Friday deals for the best discounts.

Apple Watch Ultra alternatives

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8: $399 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet. Save 20% on Beats Studio Buds with your purchase.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8: $399 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular: $499 $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular. The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8: $399 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular: $499 $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 45mm: $ 429 $309 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $120 on the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm smartwatch. Over the Watch Series 6, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor. Target (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.