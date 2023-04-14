Apple TV 4K with new multiview for sports steams is 50% off right now

Apple TV 4K with new multiview feature for sports streams is 50% off right now — and here's another incentive. As sister site, Tom's Guide reports (opens in new tab), Apple 4K TV now lets you watch up to four games simultaneously.

Currently, Verizon offers Apple TV 4K 64GB for just $99 (opens in new tab) . Typically $199, that's $100 in savings or 50% off. This one of the best Apple deals we've seen outside of Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K 64GB 2nd Gen: $199 $99 @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on Apple TV 4K with 64GB of storage. It delivers a high frame rate 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound — thanks to Apple's A12 Bionic chip. Apple TV 4K's easy to use interface of today's popular streaming apps integrates seamlessly with Apple devices.

Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip. This streaming box boasts enhanced audio, video, and graphics.

While we didn't test it, Apple TV 4K reviews average 4 out of 5-stars on Verizon. According to customer feedback, Apple TV 4K is the best streaming device out with smooth, crisp video quality.

Apple TV 4K lets you enjoy exclusive moves and Apple Original shows like Loot from Apple TV Plus. It's preloaded with popular streaming apps like Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more. And with AirPlay support, you can easily share photos and videos from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac right on your TV.

Whether you want to upgrade your home theater setup or surprise someone special, Apple TV 4K does not miss. Especially at this incredibly tempting price. Apple deals this good don't last too long, so we recommend you jump on it asap.