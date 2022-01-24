Apple to bring 'widest array' of devices in 2022, analyst claims

Apple's list of rumored devices may see the light of day this year, as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims fall 2022 will see the "widest array of new hardware products in its history." What's more, there are more products set to arrive by spring.



Products include four variants of the iPhone 14, which includes a new iPhone 14‌ Max, a low-end MacBook Pro and revamped MacBook Air, new iMac and Mac Pro, a refreshed low-end iPad and a new iPad Pro, along with three Apple Watch models and the long-rumored Apple AirPods Pro 2.

As stated Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, these products are expected to launch sometime during fall, which means we may expect multiple events like 2021's September and October launch events.



Interestingly, Gurman claims the iPhone 14 lineup will ditch the mini model for a presumably larger iPhone 14 Max. Previous rumors have indicated the iPhone 13 mini would be Apple's last mini iPhone, and now we see Apple is tipped to trade it in for a larger model instead. Also important to note is the three Apple Watch configurations expect to arrive, which include the Series 8, second-generation SE, and "Rugged" model.



While there are plenty of products expected to drop in the second half of 2022, a spring event may also be in the cards sometime in March or April. Apple's next spring event is tipped to introduce the new iPhone SE 2022 with 5G, an updated iPad Air with the powerful A15 Bionic, along with a refreshed Mac. This Mac may introduce the latest M1 Pro chip to another Apple device, which is a good sign for the power the next MacBook Air will hold.



While the list of upcoming Apple devices is exciting, it's a good idea to keep a grain of salt close by. The next-gen AirPods Pro 2 have been rumored to release for years, and have yet to be officially announced. We'll have to wait and see what the Cupertino tech giant has in store this spring.



Apple's last Spring event took place in April, with the WWDC 2021 event setting off in June. While we wait for the official announcements, check out these six hidden macOS tips to customize your MacBook.