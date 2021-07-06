iPhone 13 mini is reportedly on its way — but it may be Apple's last

One of Apple's biggest suppliers reportedly confirmed they will assemble the tech giant's smaller iPhone models, claiming they obtained orders for the rumored iPhone 13 mini. However, it may be the last time we see a 5.4-inch smartphone model from Apple.



According to a DigiTimes report (via MacRumors), Apple supplier Pegatron and Foxconn will share new orders for the upcoming iPhone mini model. The report also notes the new flagship smartphones are expected to release in the second half of 2021, backing up claims from trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

While the iPhone 12 mini received stellar reviews, sales for the smaller model tanked in January. This put the iPhone 13 mini on thin ice for a short period, but recent reports suggested Apple will still be moving forward with developing a next-gen model.



We may not be getting the same outcome in 2022. Sources speaking to MacRumors claim this year's iPhone mini will be the last 5.4-inch model to be in Apple's flagship lineup. Unfortunately, due to the global share of small screen smartphones steadily falling, there is reason to believe these claims are true.



Kuo predicted in an investor's note that Apple would launch four iPhone 14 models in 2022, including a iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with the smallest being a 6.1-inch smartphone. No mini is sight.



Apple previously suspended its partnership with Pegatron after committing labor violations. However, the supplier appears to be back on track to delivering the tech giant's next flagship smartphones.



Recent reports suggest Apple is set to announce its line of iPhone 13 models in late September. While we won't know if the tech giant's smaller smartphone will officially be part of the line-up, we do know the iPhone 12 mini has a lot to offer.