Apple Black Friday deals 2020: Discounts on MacBook, iPad, AirPods and more

Black Friday 2020 is almost here and if you're looking for the best Apple Black Friday deals, you've come to the right place.

Although we've seen some of the most epic Apple deals throughout the year, Black Friday is the "hold my beer" of discounts. In fact, several retailers are running ongoing discounts on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and Beats branded headphones.

Apple for example, currently has the Powerbeats Pro on sale for $159. These earphones normally cost $250, so that's $90 off their regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these Beats 'phones. It's also one of the best early Black Friday headphone deals we've seen so far.

Amazon usually offers stellar markdowns on the latest and previous-gen Apple laptops and tablets on Black Friday.

Apple accessories like the Apple Watch Series 6 are also expected to see respectable discounts. Alongside Amazon's holiday deals, big box retailers Best Buy, Walmart and Target are offering early Black Friday deals this week.

So if you plan on treating yourself or someone special to a AirPods or an Apple Watch for the holidays, now is a great time to buy. Early Black Friday deals on Apple products are bountiful.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best Black Friday discounts.

Best Apple Black Friday deals right now

MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $150 on the MacBook Air at Amazon. Score this sleek design Apple laptop with clicky, comfortable Magic keyboard for less. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon

The latest 512GB model MacBook Air is currently $150 off at Amazon. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

This MacBook Pro has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Save $200 on this powerful Apple laptop.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16": was $2,799 now $2,399 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch Retina display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Best of all, it has the new Magic Keyboard.View Deal

iPad Deals

Apple iPad 2020 (32GB): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

The latest 8th generation iPad is currently $30 off at Amazon. It packs a 10.2-inch Retina display and an A12 Bionic Soc for 40% faster CPU performance than the model's iPad's A10 chip. View Deal

Apple iPad 2020 (128GB): was $429 now $399 @ Amazon

If you want more storage, you can save $30 on the new 128GB iPad at Amazon right now. If you don't want to wait for Black Friday, you don't have to. View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11" 2020 (256GB): was $899 now $849 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Pro packs an 11-inch (2732 x 2048) edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic CPU, 256GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner. View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2020 (128GB): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace your laptop. This model packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. View Deal

AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are back at their lowest price ever. With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around. View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $39 below retail. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the latest AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $129. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

Beats Headphone deals

Powerbeats Pro (Lava Red): was $249 now $159 @ Apple

This early Black Friday day slashes the Powerbeats Pro headphones down to an all-time low price of $159. The headphones are sweat-resistant and offer an around-the-ear hook design for better stability than the AirPods Pro. View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system and up to 22 hours of battery life. For a limited time, select Beats Solo Pro colors are on sale for an all-time low price.View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones give you booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. You can also get these stylish, bass-heavy 'phones for $20 off ahead of Black Friday. View Deal

Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 3 is now on sale for an all time low price of $169. It features heart rate monitoring, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support. You can also use it to automatically unlock your MacBook for instant, password-free access.View Deal

Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $269 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's latest mid-tier smartwatch. It boasts the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5 and a display that's30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. This smartwatch supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. B&H Photo offers the same price. View Deal