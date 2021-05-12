Anker portable chargers hit record price lows on Amazon

Anker portable chargers offer reliable fast charging for laptops, tablets, phones and more. For today only, Amazon is slashing up 38% off select Anker chargers and cables.

As part of the sale, the Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 Portable Charger is down to $32.99. Usually, it retails for $50, so that's $17 off its normal price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this high-capacity power bank.

Anker portable charger deal

Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 Portable Charger: was $50 now $33 @ Amazon

Now $17 off, the Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 is at its lowest price ever. This high-capacity 20,000mAh USB-C portable charger lets you recharge your devices from anywhere. It provides 18W fast charging for laptops, tablets, phones and just about any other mobile gadget. View Deal

The Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 is one of the best portable chargers to buy. It features a capacity of 20,000mAh and USB-C input and output support.

Sporting a travel-friendly design, this lightweight power bank lets you charge just any mobile device from anywhere. Anker's MultiProtect safety system includes high-voltage protection, current regulation, and temperature control. For added peace of mind, Anker portable chargers are backed by a worry-free 18-month warranty.

As an alternative, Amazon also has the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Portable Charger on sale for just $19.99 ($10 off). One of the slimmest portable chargers around, it has a cell capacity of 10,000mAh and delivers 18W of fast-charging power.

If you're looking for fast and convenient charging from anywhere, an Anker portable charger is worth considering.

Amazon's Anker sale ends May 13, so don't miss your chance to snag one for a stellar price.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Portable Charger: was $30 now $20 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 with Power Delivery for a limited time. This 10,000mAh portable charger boasts 18W of high-speed charging power and a View Deal

Anker Powerline III USB-C Fast Charging Cord: was $16 now $10 @ Amazon

At $6 off, the Anker Powerline III is down to record low price. This USB-C to USB-C cable works with Anker's 18W Power Delivery portable charger to fast-charge devices. For example, a 30 minute charge brings a Samsung S10 up to 50%. View Deal