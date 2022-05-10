Amazon Prime Day 2022 TV deals and sales: Discounts to expect

Amazon Prime Day 2022 TV deals are expected to bring about epic discounts this summer. Outside of Black Friday, Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to save on big ticket items like a high resolution smart TV.

Given that Amazon hardware typically see massive discounts, expect to see considerable savings on Fire TVs like the 2021Omni Series 65 inch 4K Smart TV and the 2021 Toshiba 55 inch C350 4K Smart TV. We've seen these TVs fall to their lowest prices ever of $499 and $349, respectively.

We could see these prices return for Prime Day or perhaps Amazon will take an additional $30 — $40 off as incentive.

Prime Day sales 2022 — deals and special offers to expect

Prime Day 2022 TV deals to expect

Prime Day TV deals won't be limited to just Amazon. Competing retailers like Best Buy, PC Richard, Samsung, and Walmart will offer similar discounts on the industry's best TVs.

This year, we've seen new TV releases like the 2022 Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, the first QD-OLED TV, the Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV as well as a line of OLED TVs from LG. As a direct result, bargain TV hunters can expect to see significant markdowns of previous-gen televisions from these brands.

One Prime Day-worthy LG TV deal you can get is the top-rated LG OLED C1 Series 55-inch 4K TV for $1,196 ($303 off). We tested its sibling, the similar LG OLED CX48 and loved its pristine picture quality and great sound.

We gave it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award. It boasts a 3,840 x 2,160-pixel 4K Ultra HD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync/G-Sync capabilities for buttery smooth gaming and streaming.

It's a solid investment if you're looking for a new home entertainment system centerpiece.

Amazon Prime Membership: $14/mo. or $139 year

Amazon typically offers early access and exclusive Prime Day deals for Prime membership holders only. However, if you're not a Prime member, Amazon offers a no-risk free 30-day Prime membership trial so you can try it out before you commit.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

According the Amazon's April quarterly report, Prime Day 2022 is expected to occur in July. The specifics of the actual start date remains unknown.

Prime Day typically occurs during the second or third week of July to coincide with Amazon's July 5 founding date. However, there have been a few exceptions to the rule.

In 2020, Prime Day was pushed back to October 13-14 due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The following year, Prime Day 2021 took place on June 21 and June 22 to kick off the summer. Although Prime Day 2022's date remains a mystery at this time, it will arrive before we know it.

We'll be tracking the best Prime Day 2022 deals of the summer during the weeks leading up to Amazon's big sale. Until then, here are the best Prime Day-worthy PlayStation deals you can get right now.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is expected to take place in July and we're tracking the best TV deals from Amazon and its competitors. If you plan on buying as TV this summer, be sure to bookmark this page for the best Prime Day 2022 TV deals.

If you want to pick up a new TV sooner than later, here are the best pre Prime Day deals you can get right now.

Pre Prime Day 2022 TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the 65-inch model Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K Smart TV is at its lowest price yet. It delivers true-to-life picture quality with rich, brilliant colors. It supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus for an optimal cinematic experience. And with hands-free with Alexa built-in, you can use your voice to turn on the TV, browse and control content.

Toshiba C350 55 inch 4K Smart Fire TV: was $469 now $349 @ Amazon

This Prime Day worthy TV deal takes $120 off the Toshiba C350 55 inch 4K Smart TV. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume and search content hands-free.

TCL 4 Series 50 inch 4K Roku TV: was $449 now $298 @ Walmart

Save $151 on the 50 inch inch TCL 4 Series 4K Roku TV at Walmart, It delivers stunning 4K picture quality with enhanced clarity and detail for an immersive viewing experience. High dynamic range (HDR) technology delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience. Moreover, Roku TV provides easy access to your favorite streaming channels, cable box, Blu-ray player, and gaming console.

Insignia 55-inch F30 4K Smart TV: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

This TV deal on Amazon takes $120 off the 2021 model Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K Smart TV. Its 55-inch 2160p display gives you access to thousands of channels with Fire TV. Access your favorite TV and movie streaming apps like Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube and more.

LG C1 OLED 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,196 @ Amazon

With a huge saving of over $303, you seriously can't go wrong with an LG 4K OLED TV. What makes this particular model so special is that it's Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync compatible, has a 120Hz refresh refresh, 1ms response, and best of all HDMI 2.1 ports. That means it's the best TV for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC gaming.

Samsung 65-inch Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,699 now $1,099 @ Samsung

For a limited time, save $600 on the 65-inch Samsung Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's in-screen LED Direct Full Array produces deep blacks and pure whites. All the while, up-firing speakers deliver enveloping 3D sound.