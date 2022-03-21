LG announces new OLED TV lineup for 2022

Today, LG announced the launch of its new lineup of impressive OLED TVs that range in size from 42 to 97 inches. The lineup features mostly 4K units, but there are two 8K versions as well that will become available next month. The G2, C2, and Z2 (8K) series models will feature LG's latest a9 Gen 5 intelligent processor that uses a deep learning algorithm to enhance the overall performance.

The new a9 Gen 5 CPU also features LG's new Nydnamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm, which "individually processes over 5,000 areas on the screen, enhancing each to produce a more vivid and detailed image, in both brighter and darker parts of the picture," LG claims. You will also experience better audio performance thanks to the new AI Sound Pro feature that enables the TV's built-in speakers to produce 7.1.2 surround sound.

2022 LG OLED 4K TVs G2 Series availability and price

(Image credit: LG)

OLED97G2PUA: 97-inch class — availability and pricing TBA

97-inch class — availability and pricing TBA OLED83G2PUA: 83-inch class (82.7 inches diagonal) — $6,499 available April 2022

83-inch class (82.7 inches diagonal) — $6,499 available April 2022 OLED77G2PUA: 77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal) — $3,999 available March 2022

77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal) — $3,999 available March 2022 OLED65G2PUA: 65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal) — $2,999 available March 2022

65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal) — $2,999 available March 2022 OLED55G2PUA: 55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal) — $2,199 available April 2022

LG's newest lineup of OLEDs will come with webOS 22, the latest version of the user-friendly Smart TV platform. LG has added some cool things like NFC Magic Tap, which "allows for a simple way to mirror the screen from mobile to TV." Another new feature is Room-to-Room Share, that "allows for cable or satellite content mirroring via Wi-Fi from one TV to another in the home, so there’s no need for an additional set-top-box on the second TV."

The updated webOS 22 also adds several new personalizations options, including customizable user profiles for each member of your family or roommates. This allows each user to create a unique viewing experience that caters to their personal preferences. You get all that and over 350 free ad-supported channels.

2022 LG OLED 4K TVs C2 Series availability and price

(Image credit: LG)

OLED83C2PUA: 83-inch class (82.7 inches diagonal) — $5,499 available April 2022

83-inch class (82.7 inches diagonal) — $5,499 available April 2022 OLED77C1PUA: 77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal) — $3,499 available March 2022

77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal) — $3,499 available March 2022 OLED65C2PUA: 65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal) — $2,499 available March 2022

65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal) — $2,499 available March 2022 OLED55C2PUA: 55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal) — $1,799 available March 2022

55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal) — $1,799 available March 2022 OLED48C2PUA: 48-inch class (47.5 inches diagonal) — $1,499 available March 2022

48-inch class (47.5 inches diagonal) — $1,499 available March 2022 OLED42C2PUA: 42-inch class (42.1 diagonal) — $1,399 available May 2022

We recently got a sneak peek at LG's new G2 and C2 series TVs and we were blown away by how bright, sharp, colorful, and highly detailed the image quality was on these new LG screens. The Dynamic Tone-mapping technology is game-changing, especially when there are different lighting elements happening within a scene. We found the details in each lighting situation and element to be so detailed, I was left speechless (I may have hugged the nearest LG representative with pure joy).

The all-new 97-inch G2 display was something to behold. The new lineup is very thin, with LG saving weight by using carbon fiber and aluminum, while also making them more eco-friendly. It looked like a massive piece of artwork had been placed lovingly in an art gallery. When the images on the screen started to move, it was mesmerizing.

2022 LG OLED 8K TVs availability and price

We also got a look at LG's offering of two 8K resolution TVs and I have to say, if you can afford an 8K television, please invite me over — I'll bring the snacks. The OLED88Z2PUA 88-inch class (87.6 inches diagonal) will set you back $24,999, and will be available in April 2022. The OLED778Z2PUA is the 77-inch (76.7-inches diagonal) model, priced at $12,999. It will also become available next month.

But wait, there's more!

LG B2 Series and A2 Series availability and price

OLED77B2PUA: 77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal) — $3,299 available March 2022

77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal) — $3,299 available March 2022 OLED65B2PUA: 65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal) — $1,999 available March 2022

65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal) — $1,999 available March 2022 OLED55B2PUA: 55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal) — $1,499 available March 2022

55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal) — $1,499 available March 2022 OLED65A2PUA: 65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal) — availability and pricing TBA

65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal) — availability and pricing TBA OLED55A2PUA: 55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal) — availability and pricing TBA

While we were visiting LG's gracious reps at their all-new Avengers-inspired campus in New Jersey, they also treated us to a peek of the B2 and A2 series OLED TVs. These displays are powered by the impressive a7 Gen 5 processor with Dynamic Tone-imaging, AI Sound Pro, and 5.1.2 sound. They also feature the new and improved webOS and all the new customization features at a more affordable price.

The other great thing about these new LG OLED TVs is, whether you're using a game console or PC, you're going to enjoy its speedy 0.1 millisecond response times, low input lag, HDMI 2.1 ports, and seamless cloud gaming. webOS comes with built-in support for both Google Stadia, GeForce Now, and a Game optimizer menu featuring Dark Room Mode for when you shut off all the lights and game until sunrise.

These new LG OLED TVs are also G-SYNC and FreeSync compatible while also featuring variable refresh rates so you can enjoy tear-free gaming. These new LGs have a lot to offer consumers, and we are looking forward to bringing you in-depth and informative reviews of them soon.