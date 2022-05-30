Amazon Memorial Day sale 2022: Top 25 deals from laptops mesh routers

Amazon's Memorial Day sale features tons of Prime Day-like discounts. We're seeing the lowest prices of the season among computers, electronics, and gaming.

The online retail giant is slashing prices on laptops, tablets, wearables, PC monitors, TV monitors and more. So if you want to kick off the unofficial start of summer by treating yourself or dad to new gadget, you don't want to miss these savings. And with Prime Day just around the corner, much of today's deals could be an early glimpse at this summer's upcoming deals.

For example, Amazon offers the Bose QuietComfort 45 for $279 (opens in new tab). Typically $329, this deal takes $50 off, and the Bose QC 45's biggest discount yet. Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones combine top tier noise cancellation, and quality sound.

The QuietComfort 45 are Bose's best noise cancelling headphones yet. They feature 45mm drivers, high-fidelity sound and active-noise cancellation. Aware Mode lets you hear what's going on around you right through the headphones.

In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we loved the headphones' great audio quality and noise cancellation. We also found their comfortable, sturdy design impressive. We gave the Bose QuietComfort 45 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars alongside our Editor's Choice award.

In summary, Bose QuietComfort 45 headphone are a solid pick up — especially at this price! There's not telling how long this deal will last, so we recommend you grab them now.

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook Flip C434: was $549 now $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Memorial Day, save $250 on the Asus Chromebook Flip C434. Its portable 2-in-1 design packs a 14-inch 1080p display, Intel Core M3-8100Y processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC Storage.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte A5 K1 Gaming Laptop: was $1,399 now $969 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) thin-bezel display, 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM and a speedy 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon takes $100 off the Editor's Choice M1 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air with M1 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Amazon Memorial Day sale 2022 — Tablets

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 iPad Air 5: was $599 now $559 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the 5th generation iPad Air at Amazon. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini 6 (256GB): was $649 now $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 256GB model 6th generation iPad mini at Amazon. It features 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Amazon Memorial Day sale 2022 — Wearables

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Amazon Memorial Day deal knocks $50 off the Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Grab them now for an all-time low price.

(opens in new tab) House of Marley Champion: True Wireless Earbuds: was $79, now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Memorial Day deal from Amazon takes $20 off the House of Marley Champion Wireless Earbuds. Crafted from premium bamboo and natural fiber with regrind silicone, these earbuds are eco-conscious. Living up the name, Champion wireless go the distance with a rated battery life of up to 8-hours (up to 28 hours with the charging case). And what's more, they're IPX4 sweat-and water resistant which makes them ideal for workout. The earbuds provide a secure, comfortable fit with exceptional seal for noise isolating.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $69 on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. They feature Apple's H1 chip, Adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.

(opens in new tab) Apple Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $70 off among today's Amazon deals, the 2019 Powerbeats Pro are still among the best true wireless earbuds to buy. Built with the active user in mind, they're sweat-resistant and feature an ear-hook design and a stable fit. What's more, physical buttons offer reliable control of music and calls. You may also get them directly from Apple (opens in new tab) for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit Zepp E Square Smartwatch: was $249 now $139 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Amazon Memorial Day preview takes $110 off the Amazfit Zepp E Square. It features a low profile minimalist design, an always on display and customizable watch faces. With a rated battery life of up to 7 days on a full charge, the Zepp E Square affords you interruption-free health, sports and sleep tracking. Nab for its lowest price yet.

Amazon Memorial Day sale 2022 — PC & TV Monitors

(opens in new tab) HP V28 28-inch 4K Monitor: was $379 now $227 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $152 on the HP V28 4K monitor at Amazon. This truly immersive 4K monitor is produces sharp image clarity, affording you a cinema-like viewing experience. With a refresh rate of 60Hz and AMD FreeSync Technology baked in, expect no less than blur and lag free streaming and gaming.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba M550 75 inch 4K Fire TV: was $1,399 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Memorial Day TV deal takes a massive $700 off the 75 inch Toshiba M550 Series 4K Fire TV. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume and search content hands-free.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba C350 55 inch 4K Smart Fire TV: was $469 now $339 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the best Memorial Day weekend deals at Amazon knocks $130 off the Toshiba C350 55 inch 4K Smart TV. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume and search content hands-free.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 65-inch model Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K Smart TV. It delivers true-to-life picture quality with rich, brilliant colors. It supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus for an optimal cinematic experience. And with hands-free with Alexa built-in, you can use your voice to turn on the TV, browse and control content.

Amazon Memorial Day sale 2022 — Gaming

(opens in new tab) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50% on the latest installment of the Ratchet & Clank series sees our intrepid duo, taking on an old nemesis as the wily Lombax continues his search for his people. Along the way, he meets new friends, explores a multiverse with wild new foes and of course dispatches enemies with a wide variety of wacky weapons.

(opens in new tab) Back 4 Blood for Xbox Series X: was $59 now $18 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $42 on the spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead franchise. Every play through brings new surprises and challenges, and it's up to you to build your deck - and weapon - in order to properly face whatever's waiting for you.

(opens in new tab) Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: was $75 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $16 on a the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in various colors. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, mono speaker and an integrated mic. It's available in Galactic Purple, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and White.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $70 now $55 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 on the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for a limited time. This must-have Switch accessory features motion controls, HD rumble and built-in Amiibo functionality. It is lightweight and comfortable and the battery lasts for 40 hours.

(opens in new tab) Grand Theft Auto V for Xbox Series X: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on Grand Theft Auto V for Xbox Series X. It features new graphics modes with 4K resolution, up to 60 frames per second, and HDR options. You also get faster loading times, ray tracing, improved texture qualities, and more.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

At $10 off, the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core wireless gaming headset has never been cheaper. It features a lightweight design with soft, breathable ear cushions and an adjustable steel slider headband for a comfy, custom fit. With 40mm drivers, enhanced bass, and a noise-canceling mic, the Cloud Stinger Core lets you immerse yourself in gameplay and enjoy crystal clear in-game chat. It works with PS4|PS5 and PC and provides up to 17 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Amazon Memorial Day sale 2022 — WiFi Routers

(opens in new tab) eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router: was $89 now $71 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Memorial Day sale knocks $18 off the eero 6, dropping it to its lowest price yet. This home networking device provides whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage for up to 1,500 square feet. It supports Wi-Fi speeds up to 900 Mbps for up 75+ devices. Built-in Zigbee smart hub makes it easy to connect devices to your home network with Amazon Alexa.