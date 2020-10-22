Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet hits record low price

Best Buy has an early Black Friday deal that puts Amazon to shame. For a limited time, you can get the latest Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet for a record low price.

Currently, Best Buy has the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition on sale for $79.99. That's $60 off its $139.99 normal price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet. Amazon didn't even have it this low during Prime Day last week.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $139 now $79 @ Best Buy

Now $60 off in an early Black Friday-worthy deal, the 10th generation Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is one of the best kids tablets you can get. It's 30% faster than the previous-gen model and has 32GB of storage. View Deal

Amazon's All-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition features a rugged, kid-proof protective case that's virtually indestructible. More importantly, it's backed by Amazon's 2-year worry-free warranty.

The 10th Generation Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet packs an 8-inch (1280 x 800) resolution touchscreen LCD display and runs on a 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU coupled with 3GB of RAM.

With 32GB of built-in storage, expandable up to 1TB, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition provides plenty of room for apps and photos. Powered by Android OS customized for the Amazon app store, this tablet has easy-to-use parental controls and kid-friendly Alexa.

Although we didn't test this 8 kids tablet, in our Fire HD 8 (2020) review, we liked its budget price and amazing battery life. With the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, you get easy-to-use parental controls. You can limit screen time, set educational goals and curfews, and manage content for up to 4 child profiles.

Moreover, Amazon's FreeTime Unlimited subscription platform features an array of kid-friendly content. It has more than 20,000 ebooks, movies, TV shows, educational apps, games, and Audible audiobooks. So if you're looking for a tablet that's heavy on kid-oriented entertainment and learning, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is a smart choice.