AirPods Pro fall to $169 just before Prime Day

Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro earbuds are seeing a significant markdown — one day before Prime Day 2022.

Currently, Amazon offers the AirPods Pro for just $169 (opens in new tab). Usually, they sell for $249, so you're saving $80. This is the second lowest price we've seen for these AirPods. This is one of the best Apple deals you can get before Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Charging Case: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is currently slashing $80 off the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.

Apple's AirPods Pro are among the industry's best noise-cancelling headphones. They feature water-and-sweat resistance and up to 24 hours of battery life with the included MagSafe Charging Case.

In our AirPods Pro review, we praise their comfortable design and instant pairing with Apple devices. We also liked their clear sound and noise cancellation. We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award approval rating.

Surpassing the standard AirPods in just about every way, the AirPods Pro are great for listening to music, streaming movies, and video conferencing on your iPad or Macbook.

So if you're in the market for some new true wireless earbuds, you can't go wrong with the AirPods Pro.