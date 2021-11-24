Act Now: Get a Lenovo tablet for 30% during Black Friday

Lenovo's 7-inch Tab M7 Gen 3 in Iron Grey is now $79.99 during this Black Friday deal that will save you 27%. The Tab M7 Android tablet is excellent for devouring everything from Ebooks to video content.

Lenovo is also offering the Tab M7 Gen 3 with Kid Bumper for $99.99, a savings of 33%. Not only is the Tab M7 a full-featured Android tablet, but with the extra protection of the kid-proof bumper, you can confidently hand it off to your child, knowing it will survive the inevitable drops, bumps, and spills kids are known for.

The Lenovo Tab M7 is now only $79.99 during this Black Friday sale. This stylish iron grey 7-inch tablet is an excellent option for the whole family. Whether you're checking emails, reading the news, or catching up on your favorite TV shows, the Tab M7 is a lightweight Tablet that is easy to bring along as you go about your day.

Lenovo's Tab M7 Gen 3 is the third iteration of this Android tablet and features a bright 7-inch IPS LCD touch panel, a quad-core MediaTek SoC, 32GB of storage, a 3,750mAh battery with 10 hours of battery life, giving you all-day performance.

You can snatch up the Lenovo Tab M7 Gen 3 at Lenovo and save 27% right now.

The Lenovo Tab M7 is an excellent tablet for the little ones in your home. The Tab M7 Gen 3 is ready for kid-approved fun and can take what your kids dish out, thanks to its protective bumper. The Android tablet comes with Google Kids Space that offers quality content to help them discover, create, and grow. With over 10,000 curated apps and games, free books, and YouTube Kids videos.

The thin and lightweight Tab M7 comes with 32GB of Storage, WiFi connectivity, front and rear-facing 2MP cameras, and features a 7-inch HD IPS display for crisp, clear images, text, and video. The Lenovo Tab M7 Gen 3 with Kids Bumper is an excellent option for parents to jump-start their kid's interactive education and tech journey and is available now at Lenovo for just $99.99. A Black Friday savings of 33%.

