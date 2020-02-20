2020 MacBook Pro leak reveals powerful new specs

Apple is expected to release a new 13-inch MacBook Pro in the coming months, and we now have an idea of what processor will lie under the hood.

As expected, the next MacBook Pro will be powered by Intel processors. And if reliable leaker @_rogame is right, that chip will be a 10th Gen Ice Lake processor called the Core i7-1068NG7.

Based on recently discovered 3DMark benchmark results thought to be from the upcoming MacBook Pro, the new model should offer around 12% better computing performance than its predecessor and 30% better graphics performance, according to Hot Hardware.

What does Ice Lake mean for the MacBook Pro?

When vendors upgrade from 8th Gen to 10th Gen U-series chips, they have to decide between Ice Lake or Comet Lake processors.

Ice Lake processors offer a small CPU speed boost but a significant improvement to graphics thanks to the new Iris Plus integrated GPU. On the other hand, Comet Lake keeps the lowly UHD graphics but delivers huge computing performance gains over Ice Lake, especially the high-end, six-core Core i7 chip.

If Apple opts for Ice Lake chips, it would be prioritizing graphics over computing, an interesting choice considering macOS doesn't support very many games.

It's worth noting that the Core i7-1068NG7 in these leaks is a slightly different model than the existing Core i7-1068G7. It's pretty typically for Apple to put slightly tweaked components into its laptops, but don't be fooled, this chip will be similar to those in other premium 13-inch laptops.

MacBook Pro (13-inch) more specs leak

In addition to the 10th Gen CPUs, the upcoming MacBook Pro is expected to pack up to 32GB of RAM (up from 16GB) and a 2TB SSD.

Our biggest concern is whether the new model retains the dreadful butterfly keyboard or gets updated with the scissor switches found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro. All signs point to the latter, which means the 2020 model might be the best MacBook Pro in years.