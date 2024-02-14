Top 9 laptop deals I recommend from Best Buy's Presidents Day sale this week

This year's Best Buy Presidents Day sale is now live with excellent discounts on must-have electronics. For a limited time, save up to $850 on select laptops including Windows PC, MacBooks, Chromebooks, and gaming laptops.

One of my favorite deals offers the excellent MacBook Air M2 for $949. Typically $1,099, that's $150 off and $50 shy of the MacBook Air M2's lowest price ever. This is one of the best MacBook deals you'll find outside of the holidays. Another deal worth your while is the LG gram Style 16 OLED Laptop for $1,199 ($600 off). Measuring 0.6-inches thin and weighing a mere 2.8 pounds, this MacBook killer is primed for portable multitasking and gaming.

Looking for a 2-in-1 laptop that offers the best of both worlds? You can get yourself a convertible HP Envy x360 for just $649 ($400 off). That's $50 cheaper than it was yesterday and one of the top laptop deals from Best Buy's sale. And what's more, My Best Buy Plus or Total members save an extra $50 at checkout which drops this versatile laptop to just $599. How's that for monumental savings?

These are just a few of the generous savings going on at Best Buy this week. See more of my favorite discounts below.

Best Buy Presidents Day sale laptop deals — top picks

13.6" MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $949 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the excellent 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS Price check: Amazon $1,069 | B&H $949

15" Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. The MacBook Air M2 features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Amazon $1,259| B&H $1,129

LG gram Style 16 OLED: $1,799 $1,199 @ Best Buy

Save $600 on the thin and lightweight LG gram Style 16. We didn't get to test this exact laptop, however, its sibling, the LG gram SuperSlim earned our Editor's Choice Award. We gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its astonishingly thin, lightweight build, competition-beating performance and great battery life. Our review unit ran on the same Intel Core i7 CPU as the laptop in this deal, so we expect it to be just as impressive — a MacBook killer. Features: 16-inch 3K (3200 x 1800) 500-nit 120Hz OLED display, 0.2ms response time,13th Gen Intel Evo Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics, 1TB SSD, Dolby Atmos, Windows 11 Home Price check: Amazon $1,199 | LG $1,199

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1: $1,049 $649 @ Best Buy ($599 w/ membership)

Sleek a minimalist, the HP Envy x360 in nightfall black is $350 off during Best Buy's Presidents Day sale. My Best Buy Plus or Total members save an extra $50 which drops it to $599. This 2-in-1 laptop packs powerful processing power and stereo speakers tuned by audio experts Bang & Olufsen, it delivers impressive performance for productivity and play. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit touch screen, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: $799 $429 @ Best Buy

Now $370 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 gives you a whole lot of bang for your buck. This configurations affords you a fast, powerful 8-core processor and 16GB of RAM day-to-day multasking. We didn't get to test this particular laptop, however, Best Buy customers rate it 4.7 out of 5-stars. According to feedback, the IdeaPad 1 loads fast, runs smooth, has a responsive keyboard (non-backlit), and gets the job done. If you can live without a backlit keyboard, it's a solid value for the price. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit display, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, 512GB SSD, 720p camera with mic, Dolby Audio, Windows 11 Home

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: $1,899 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the excellent Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 2-in-1 laptop. Plus save 20% off Logitech accessories with your purchase. In our Galaxy Book Pro 3 360, this premium convertible earned a near perfect 4.5 out of 5-star rating. It's the Editor's Choice laptop for its sleek, ultra-lightweight design, stunning display, and comfortable keyboard. Features: 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 400-nit 120Hz Super AMOLED touch screen, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 1TB SSD, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Cortana, SmartThings, Windows 11 Home Cheaper alternative: Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 for $799 ($850 off)

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 4050: $1,429 $899 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is slashing $530 off the 2023 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for Presidents Day. While the Ryzen 9-charged RTX 4060 review unit we tested was underwhelming, this Ryzen 7/RTX 4050 configuration has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Satisfied customers praise its powerful performance, high refresh rate, and portable design. If you're looking for a machine for productivity and gaming, the ROG Zephyrus does double duty. Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz 500-nit display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, RGB backlit keyboard, 720p IR camera, Windows 11 Home

MSI Crosshair 16 RTX 4070: $1,399 $1,199 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy Presidents Day deal knocks $200 off the MSI Crosshair 16 gaming laptop. In our MSI Crosshair (Rainbow Six Extraction Edition) review, we praise its great gaming performance and solid battery life. We were also floored by its immersive display and attractive design, rating it 4 out of 5-stars for these welcome attributes. We expect this newer version to be just as impressive given its system upgrades and enhancements. Features: 16-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM, Ray tracing, 1TB SSD, HD webcam with microphone, Windows 11 Home

HP Chromebook Plus: $499 $299 @ Best Buy

Now $200 off for Presidents Day, the HP Chromebook Plus is more affordable than ever before. You don't have to spend a fortune on an easy-to-use, fast, powerful, and virus-free laptop for work and play. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 128GB of universal flash storage, Google apps, Google Photos, Chrome OS